RECIPIENTS OF THE FLOGAS PERFORMANCE PROGRAMME & ATHLETE SUPPORT PROGRAMMES ANNOUNCED

Over 40 Team Ireland athletes are set to benefit from a €135,000 funding boost, thanks to Flogas, proud partners of Team Ireland. The support comes through two dedicated funding streams – the Athlete Support Initiative and the Performance Programme – launched earlier this year.

This significant investment, partly generated through the successful Flogas Dual Fuel tariff and directed into the Make a Difference Fund, will provide meaningful support to athletes and coaches as they prepare for international competition.

Recognising that strong performances in 2025, 2026 and 2027 are critical to achieving success at the Olympics, this fund is aimed at supporting the development of athletes and coaches every year along the journey.

A total of €79,000 was awarded, as part of the Performance Programme, across seven sports, with projects ranging from ski testing and wind analysis to attendance at altitude camps and a local chef. To achieve excellence, every effort is made to ensure that access to measures that will help achieve marginal gains is facilitated for Team Ireland athletes. The projects were awarded under three categories; Performance Coach Support, Enhanced Sports Science Provision and Enhanced Competition or Training Support.

In addition to the Flogas Performance Programme, Flogas has expanded its support for Team Ireland athletes beyond Paris 2024 by launching a targeted educational and personal development initiative. Developed in partnership with the Sport Ireland Institute Life Skills team, the funding decisions were tailored to meet the individual needs and aspirations of each athlete.

With over 90 applications submitted, the response highlighted a strong appetite among athletes to invest in life beyond competition. As a result, 19 athletes have been awarded grants to pursue further education, supporting their transition into careers after sport. In addition, 11 athletes will receive personalised public speaking coaching from Olympian Chris Cook, while another 11 will benefit from one-on-one mentorship and life coaching with Declan O’Donoghue.

This initiative reflects Flogas and Team Ireland’s shared commitment to supporting athletes not only in their sporting pursuits but in their broader personal and professional development.

Successful Recipients of the Flogas Performance Programme 2025: