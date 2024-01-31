Represent Team Ireland on St Patrick’s Day

We’re inviting Olympians from past Games to bring their families along and walk behind the Team Ireland banner this St Patrick’s Day.

As part of our Centenary celebrations, Team Ireland is in touch with a number of St Patrick’s Day parades around the country. Our vision is to have Olympians represent Team Ireland and the Olympic movement at as many parades as possible on March 17th 2024.

To register your interest to march in a parade this year, fill out our form – if a particular parade has sufficient numbers, a team lead will be appointed and flags and a banner will be provided for that town’s parade.