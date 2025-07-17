RIP Joan Kennedy Kelly – President of Archery Ireland

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Joan Kennedy Kelly, President of Archery Ireland.

Though her time in the role was short, Joan’s passion and commitment left a lasting mark. She championed equality through the Women in Sport initiative, strengthened communication across the community, and nurtured talent as Coaching Coordinator. Her leadership and dedication to archery was inspiring.

Our heartfelt condolences go to her family, friends, and all in the archery community who had the privilege of working with her.

May she rest in peace.