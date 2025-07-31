Road to LA 2028: Key Updates on Schedule and Logo

14 July 2025 marked exactly three years to go until the start of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, and with it came the release of the first official competition schedule by the LA28 Organising Committee.

Competition Schedule – First Details Announced

Among the most notable updates is a historic shift in the Olympic calendar: Athletics will take place during the first week of the Games, while Swimming moves to the second week, reversing the traditional order seen in recent Olympics. This strategic decision is expected to increase global visibility for both sports.

The Opening Ceremony is set for Friday, 14 July 2028 , and will be staged across two iconic venues — the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the new Inglewood Stadium.

The first medal of the Games will be awarded on Day 1 in Triathlon , taking place at Venice Beach.

The final day of competition , Day 16, will feature 16 team-sport medal matches and finals in 19 individual sports, culminating in the final Swimming events.

The Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, 30 July 2028 , at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Further information, including detailed timings of individual events and the order of medal sessions, is expected later in 2025.

A Living Logo for a New Era

The LA28 emblem breaks with tradition by introducing a dynamic element: the “A” in LA is interchangeable, designed to reflect the diversity, creativity, and individuality of Los Angeles. While the “L” and “28” remain fixed, the “A” evolves through an ongoing series of collaborations with athletes, artists, and community voices.

Originally launched in 2020, the flexible emblem is rooted in digital storytelling and is intended to grow and adapt as the Games approach, offering a platform for inclusive expression on a global stage.

What This Means for Team Ireland

For Irish athletes and coaches, the early scheduling of Athletics will be a key consideration in preparation and training cycles, while the later Swimming events provide additional build-up time for competitors in the pool.

With Triathlon leading off the medal events, there is an exciting opportunity for early Irish impact in a highly visible event on one of LA’s most iconic coastlines.

Visually, the adaptable emblem reflects a Games that places value on creativity, authenticity and representation — values that resonate deeply with Ireland’s sporting and cultural identity.

Summary of Key Dates

Event Date/Detail Olympic Games 14–30 July 2028 Opening Ceremony 14 July at LA Coliseum and Inglewood Stadium Athletics Begins Early sessions – Week 1 First Medal Awarded Day 1 – Triathlon at Venice Beach Swimming Finals Final events – Day 16 Closing Ceremony 30 July at LA Memorial Coliseum

Stay tuned to olympics.ie for further updates, including athlete selections, detailed schedules, and ticketing news, as Team Ireland continues its journey to LA 2028.