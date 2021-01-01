Sarah Keane and Roisin McGettigan appointed to IOC Commissions

For the first time in history, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has appointed an equal number of women and men to the IOC commissions for 2022. This marks a historic milestone in the IOC’s efforts to increase gender balance at its governance level, which was a key recommendation of Olympic Agenda 2020 and its successor, Olympic Agenda 2020+5. It contributes to the IOC’s wider goal of fostering gender equality and inclusion throughout the sports movement.

Balanced representation

In total, there are now 546 positions across the IOC commissions, with 273 positions occupied by men and 273 by women. This gender balance represents a substantial increase in female representation since the adoption of Olympic Agenda 2020 almost eight years ago, with women accounting for only 20 per cent of commission positions in 2013. In addition, a record high of 13 of the 31 commissions are chaired by women in 2022.

The IOC relies on their expertise, networks and influence to mainstream gender equality measures or promote specific policies on the international sports agenda. As an advisory body of the IOC Executive Board, the Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Commission benefits from the services and secretarial support of the IOC administration.

Roisin McGettigan has been appointed to the IOC Education Commission

The Commission for Olympic Education advises the IOC Session, the IOC Executive Board and the IOC President on the promotion of Olympic values-based education and provides strategic direction on IOC programmes and activities related to the education of youth through sport.

Roisin commented on her appointment saying, "I'm honoured to be asked to join the Olympic Education Commission. I love the fact that the Modern Olympic movement was founded on the idea that sport could be an educational tool; sport as a vehicle to teach values such as respect, balance between mind and will, fair play and excellence. In 2022, the role of sport on personal and social development is undeniable and I love that get to represent the work myself and Roisin Jones have been doing with Dare to Believe in schools around Ireland with our incredible team of Dare to Believe Ambassadors, teacher consultants and students. I can't wait to hit the ground running representing Ireland on this global commission."