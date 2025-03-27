School Honours McClenaghan and McKibbon with Commemorative Olympic Plaques

Olympians Rhys McClenaghan and Peter McKibbon have been honoured by their former secondary school with commemorative plaques.

McClenaghan, who won gold in the men’s Pommel Horse at Paris 2024, and McKibbon, a member of Ireland’s men’s hockey team in Paris, both attended Regent House School in Newtownards as teenagers.

It has recognised their Olympic achievements by mounting two plaques in its main building – a lasting tribute to their accomplishments and an inspiration for future students.

Peter McKibbin, who captained the school’s hockey team, expressed his excitement at seeing the plaque:

“It’s very cool, I think it’s a very nice way to commemorate our achievements over the last 12 months so I am very happy to have it (the plaque) up.”

Olympic champion Rhys McClenaghan was similarly excited about his plaque and the experience of returning to his old school: “It’s so good to be back here at my school in Regent House, I am so proud to be back here and show all the kids my medal.”