Selection Announcement: World Indoor Championships, Glasgow March 1st– 3rd 2024

Athletics Ireland has selected nine athletes to represent Ireland at the World Indoor Championships taking place on March 1st – 3rd in Glasgow, Scotland.

Limerick’s Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC) will spearhead the team in the 60m hurdles. Lavin will travel to Glasgow on the back of a string of outstanding performances, most recently clocking an equal PB of 7.91 on her way to claiming her sixth national indoor 60m hurdles title at last weekend’s 123.ie National Indoor Championships.

Another athlete heading to Glasgow full of confidence is Sarah Healy (UCD AC) who will focus on the 1500m at these championships having broken the Irish senior indoor 1500m record with a stunning 4.03.83 earlier this month. The time took over two seconds off the previous record held by Ciara Mageean and came just one week after Healy broke Mary Cullen’s national senior indoor record over 3000m with 8.36.06.

21-year-old Israel Olatunde (Tallaght AC) made it three senior 60m indoor titles in a row on Sunday, and the 2022 European 100m finalist will be looking to make his presence felt as he takes to another major international championships.

Róisín Flanagan (Finn Valley A.C.) will compete in the Women’s 3000m and comes into this championship having recently set an Irish senior indoor record over 2 Miles at the Millrose Games.

Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC) picked up her first 400m indoor title on Sunday (52.04), and the newly crowned national champion take to the track in that event in Glasgow.

Mawdsley was one of the stars of last year’s World Championships in Budapest, leading the women’s relay team to an eighth-placed-finish in the relay final which marked her sixth 400m of the week.

Mawdsley will once again head a strong looking women’s 4x400m team which also includes Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC), Phil Healy (Bandon AC), Roisin Harrison (Emerald AC), Rachel McCann (North Down AC), and Lauren Cadden (Sligo AC).

High Performance Director Paul McNamara commented on the selection:

“This is an exceptionally accomplished group of athletes that head to Glasgow. They will be looking to make an impact at this highly competitive championships, and are well positioned to do so. 2024 sees a busy championship schedule for many, with the Olympic Games the obvious target for all, and with World Indoors, World Relays, and European Championships key staging posts along the way. With that in mind, several athletes have opted to skip indoors, or end their season early to focus preparation on the summer months ahead with Ciara Mageean, Rhasidat Adeleke and Andrew Coscoran included amongst them. It’s a strong refection of the strength in depth in Irish athletics currently that we have several potential finalists or better in this squad.”

Selections:

Athlete Name Event(s) Club Coach(es) Sarah Healy 1500m UCD AC Trevor Painter & Jenny Meadows Sarah Lavin 60m Hurdles Emerald AC Noelle Morrissey Israel Olatunde 60m Tallaght AC Daniel Kilgallon Róisín Flanagan 3000m Finn Valley AC Damon Martin Sharlene Mawdsley W4x400m, 400m Newport AC Gary Ryan Sophie Becker W4x400m Raheny Shamrock AC Jeremy Lyons & Gerard O’Donnell Phil Healy W4x400m Bandon AC Shane McCormack Roisin Harrison W4x400m Emerald AC Eoghan McNamara Rachel McCann W4x400m North Down AC Michael Roberts Lauren Cadden* W4x400m Sligo AC Dermot McDermott Non Travelling Relay Reserve Niamh Murray W4x400m Bray Runners Áine Murray * Selection subject to proving form and fitness. Any athlete that has achieved a ‘B’ standard during the respective qualification period in the 60m, 60m Hurdles, 400m, 800m & 1500m will be considered for selection should they be re-allocated a quota place by World Athletics in the final ‘Road to Glasgow’ list, due to be published on February 21st, provided that athlete has indicated availability for selection. Similarly, any selected athlete on a selected relay team will be considered for selection in the individual 400m should they be re-allocated a quota place by World Athletics in the final ‘Road to Glasgow’ list, due to be published on February 21st, provided that athlete has indicated availability for selection. In the Field Events and 3000m, where a ‘B’ standard is not required by Athletics Ireland, athletes will be considered for selection should they be re-allocated a quota place by World Athletics in the final Road to Glasgow list, due to be published on February 21st, provided that athlete has indicated availability for selection.

Glasgow 2024 Event Information & Timetable: https://worldathletics.org/competitions/world-athletics-indoor-championships/glasgow24