Seven Riders named across Eventing, Showjumping and Dressage for Paris 2024

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has officially selected the equestrian team who are set to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer. Team Ireland will be represented by a showjumping team, an eventing team, and individual dressage at the Games, with competition taking place on the grounds of the Versailles Palace.

The eventing team is first in action, with Austin O’Connor, Sarah Ennis and Susie Berry, and alternate Aoife Clark, competing in dressage on the 27 July. The following day they compete in the cross country, and the competition rounds out on the 29 July with the Jumping.

Abigail Lyle was selected to compete for Ireland in the Individual Dressage, on the 30 – 31 July. The showjumping team of Shane Sweetnam, Daniel Coyle and Cian O’Connor, and alternate Bertram Allen, will compete from 1 – 6 August. This team has seen significant success this year, most recently with a hugely dominant winning performance in the five-star Aachen Nations Cup.

Olympic medallist from London 2012, Cian O’Connor is looking forward to competing in his fourth Olympic Games,

“I’m delighted to have been selected as part of team Ireland for the upcoming Paris Olympics. It’s a huge honour to be heading into my fourth Olympic Games.

“The Irish showjumping team is on the crest of a wave currently and only last week we won the prestigious Aachen Nation’s Cup event in Germany. Like in any sport, a winning team breeds confidence and from that momentum follows. So hopefully all horses and riders stay healthy, and we can deliver our best performance together in Paris”.”

Olympic Federation of Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024, Gavin Noble said,

“The equestrian events will be amongst the most spectacular events in Paris 2024, set against the backdrop of Versailles Palace. Ireland is always respected for our talented teams across showjumping, eventing and dressage, and we are really excited to support our team.”

Bernard Jackman, Performance Director with Horse Sport Ireland, said,

“It’s an absolute honour and privilege to get the whole equestrian team together today for the official team launch, before the Olympics. We started off with a great photoshoot today in Dáil Éireann, on the grounds of Leinster House.

“Just getting our showjumpers, our eventers and dressage athletes together with the support staff and people who have been on the journey with them is really special. There’s no doubt there’s a huge amount of expectation and excitement and we are counting down the days where we can hopefully perform and add to Team Ireland’s medal count.”

This brings to ninety-nine the official number of athletes who have so far been selected to represent Team Ireland at Paris 2024, a Games that will see us celebrate our centenary competing as a nation at the Olympic Games. The team announcements for each sport will follow over the coming weeks, with the final team announcement scheduled for the second week of July. The Olympic Games in Paris will run from the 24th July to the 11th August 2024, with the Opening Ceremony taking place on the 26th July.

TEAM IRELAND EQUESTRIAN TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT:

Showjumping

Shane Sweetnam (Dunmanway, Co. Cork), Riding James Kann Cruz

Daniel Coyle (Ardmore, Co. Derry), Riding Legacy

Cian O’Connor (Karlswood, Co. Meath), Riding Maurice

Bertram Allen (alternate) (Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford), Riding Pacino Amiro

Eventing

Austin O’Connor (Mallow, Co. Cork), Riding Colorado Blue

Sarah Ennis (Howth, Co. Dublin), Riding Action Lady M

Susie Berry (Dromore, Co. Down), Riding Wellfields Lincoln

Aoife Clark (alternate) (Kildare), Riding Sportsfield Freelance

Dressage

Abigail Lyle (Bangor, Co. Down), Riding Giraldo