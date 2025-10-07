Shane Ryan Announces Retirement from Competitive Swimming

Three-time Olympian Shane Ryan has announced his retirement from competitive swimming, bringing to a close a career that saw him represent Ireland on the world stage for over a decade.

Ryan moved to Ireland in 2014 and since then has led with many firsts for Irish Swimming including being the first Irishman to swim at three Olympic Games (Rio 2016, Tokyo 2021, Paris 2024), the first Irish swimmer to win a World Short Course Medal and a member of the first male relay to represent Ireland at an Olympic Games at Tokyo 2021.

Among his standout achievements was five major medals in the 50m Backstroke. His first came at 2017 World University Games in Taiwan, where he won gold. He went on to win bronze at the 2018 European Long Course (50m) Championships and then claimed Ireland’s first ever World Short Course medal in China later that year. In 2019 he won European Short Course bronze in Glasgow, and the 31-year-olds most recent medal came last December, when he took another bronze medal at the World Short Course Championships in Budapest.

As well as representing Ireland individually, Ryan has played a key role in several Irish relay teams, most notably at the 2021 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Ryan is also the Irish Record holder in the 100m Freestyle, 50m and 100m Backstroke and 50m Butterfly in the 50m pool, and 50m and 100m Freestyle, 50m and 100m Backstroke, and 50m and 100m Butterfly in the 25m pool.

Announcing his retirement, Ryan said ‘After years of representing Ireland and USA on the world stage and dedicating my life to the sport I love, I’ve made the decision to step away from competitive swimming.

This sport has given me more than I could have ever imagined — the honor of wearing the green, the thrill of competing at 3 Olympic Games, and the lifelong friendships forged through countless hours in the pool and on the road. I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve accomplished, not just in medals or records, but in the journey itself.

From my first strokes to standing on international podiums, it’s been a ride filled with highs, lows, and everything in between. I want to thank my coaches, teammates, Swim Ireland, USA Swimming, my family, and everyone who supported me through the years. Your belief in me pushed me forward every single day.

Though I’m stepping away from competition, my love for the sport remains as strong as ever — and I look forward to giving back in new ways, mentoring the next generation and staying involved in the swimming community.

Thank you for following my journey. I’ll forever be proud to have called myself an Irish Olympian.’

Swim Ireland Interim Performance Director Andy Reid said ‘Shane has had a very impressive career for over a decade now and has been part of Irish swimming’s success at the very highest levels. I have no doubt that his achievements and records will be part of our history for many years to come. We wish him every success in his next chapter.’