Shortlists for 2025 Team Ireland Olympic Sport Awards Unveiled

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has announced the shortlists for the 2025 Team Ireland Olympic Sport Awards, a landmark celebration recognising the standout performances, moments, and achievements from across the Irish Olympic community in 2025.

The ceremony takes place on 6 December, bringing together the stars of Irish Olympic sport, with ten award recipients to be revealed on the night.

This year’s shortlists feature performances that will go down in Irish sporting history, moments that captured the nation, from world-beating podium finishes to breakthrough performances on the global stage. In 2025 alone, Irish athletes secured 68 medals on the world and European circuits, including more than 20 senior world podiums, alongside a string of national records and personal bests.

Members of the public are invited to vote who they believe should be the winners of the awards before the 14 November.