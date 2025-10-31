Shortlists for 2025 Team Ireland Olympic Sport Awards Unveiled

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has announced the shortlists for the 2025 Team Ireland Olympic Sport Awards, a landmark celebration recognising the standout performances, moments, and achievements from across the Irish Olympic community in 2025.
The ceremony takes place on 6 December, bringing together the stars of Irish Olympic sport, with ten award recipients to be revealed on the night.
This year’s shortlists feature performances that will go down in Irish sporting history, moments that captured the nation, from world-beating podium finishes to breakthrough performances on the global stage. In 2025 alone, Irish athletes secured 68 medals on the world and European circuits, including more than 20 senior world podiums, alongside a string of national records and personal bests.
Members of the public are invited to vote who they believe should be the winners of the awards before the 14 November.
2025 SHORTLISTS
Female Athlete of the Year, sponsored by Allianz
- Aoife O’Rourke (Boxing)
- Fiona Murtagh (Rowing)
- Kate O’Connor (Athletics)
- Lara Gillespie (Cycling)
Male Athlete of the Year, sponsored by Allianz
- Ben Healy (Cycling)
- Cian McPhillips (Athletics)
- Fintan McCarthy (Rowing)
- Rory McIlroy (Golf)
Rising Star, sponsored by Sport Ireland
- Eve McMahon (Sailing)
- John Shortt (Swimming)
- Patsy Joyce (Boxing)
Team of the Year, sponsored by Flogas
- Fintan McCarthy & Philip Doyle (Rowing)
- Senior Eventing Team (Equestrian)
- Men’s 3×3 Basketball Team
Coach of the Year, sponsored by Key Patent Innovations
- Dominic Casey (Rowing)
- John Szaranek (Swimming)
- Michael O’Connor (Athletics)
Olympic Sporting Moment of the Year, sponsored by Fiat
- Rory McIlroy’s Masters triumph
- Ben Healy in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France
- Kate O’Connor’s World Championships silver medal
High Performance Programme of the Year, sponsored by Deloitte
- Cycling Ireland
- Rowing Ireland
- Swim Ireland
Creator of the Year, sponsored by McKeever Sports
- Ayeisha McFerran & Unboxed
- Daniel & Nathan Wiffen’s Vlog
- Rhys McClenaghan
Community Impact Award, sponsored by SPAR/EUROSPAR
- Rhys McClenaghan’s Club Tour
- Inbhear Dee Athletics Club’s Noreen O’Reilly, Eithne Walsh & Anne-Marie Kelly
- Cricket Connects Summer Camp
President’s Award
The President’s Award will be presented at the discretion of OFI President Lochlann Walsh, recognising an exceptional contribution or service to Irish Olympic sport.
The awards will shine a spotlight on those who have inspired the nation while also recognising the unseen commitment, sacrifice, and excellence that underpin every performance.
The Olympic Sport Award Trophy, also known as the Olly, is inspired by the Olympic torch and symbolises excellence, resilience, and national pride. Its upward flame reflects athletes’ pursuit of their highest potential, while the three steel panels represent the Olympic values of Excellence, Friendship, and Respect.
Speaking at the announcement, Peter Sherrard, CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, said:
“Irish athletes are consistently achieving phenomenal results on the world stage – winning medals, breaking records, and inspiring the nation. But behind every great performance lies years of dedication, sacrifice, and the tireless work of coaches, performance teams, and communities. These awards, and our new trophy, the Olly, are about recognising that collective effort and celebrating the people who represent the very best of us.”
More Details
The Team Ireland Olympic Sport Awards 2025 will celebrate #TheBestOfUs, honouring those who push boundaries, break records, and inspire pride across the nation.
Full details on categories, shortlists and voting options are available at https://olympicsportawards.com/. Join the conversation on the Team Ireland channels as well as by following Off the Ball, the official media partner of the Team Ireland Olympic Sport Awards.