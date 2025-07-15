SPAR and EUROSPAR Supporting Team Ireland to LA 2028

Leading retail group SPAR and EUROSPAR have been confirmed as Official Retail Partners to The Olympic Federation of Ireland and Paralympics Ireland. The partnership will see SPAR and EUROSPAR support Team Ireland as they build towards and compete at the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

On hand to launch the partnership were double Olympic Champion rower Fintan McCarthy, two-time Olympic 100m hurdler Sarah Lavin, two-time Olympic boxer Aoife O’Rourke, two-time Paralympic swimming medallist, Róisín Ní Riain, former World Champion Para Rower Katie O’Brien and two time Paralympian and former European Para Table Tennis Champion, Colin Judge.

This partnership builds on SPAR and EUROSPAR’s heritage of supporting local and elite sports which includes sponsoring the European Athletics Championships since 1996, supporting more than 80 competitions and promoting healthy living through sport and a balanced diet.

SPAR and EUROSPAR have a long-standing track record of serving local Irish communities since the first store opened in 1963, giving back and investing significantly in community and charity programmes to support local causes, community clubs and groups.

Between now and the Los Angeles Games, SPAR and EUROSPAR Retailers will offer exciting opportunities for communities to show their support for their local athletes.

Officially launching the partnership, John Moane, Group Chief Executive, BWG Group (owners and operators of the SPAR and EUROSPAR brands) said; “We believe strongly in the positive impact of sport for all ages and abilities, and in the adage that it takes a village to raise an athlete. With a family of more than 450 community Retailers across Ireland, it is a natural fit for SPAR and EUROSPAR to become Official Retail Partners to Team Ireland, the Olympic Federation of Ireland and Paralympics Ireland.

“This is a huge opportunity for SPAR and EUROSPAR to support and showcase the talents of Ireland’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes as they build towards the LA Games in three years’ time. Over the course of the partnership, we’ll be providing opportunities for our customers and our 14,000 colleagues to get involved and show their support too.”

Commenting on the partnership, OFI CEO Peter Sherrard said; “We are delighted to welcome SPAR and EUROSPAR as official partners of Team Ireland. The Olympic and Paralympic journey is never travelled alone, but it is supported by coaches, families, volunteers, and local communities all over the country.

“SPAR and EUROSPAR are at the heart of those communities, and their support reflects the spirit of togetherness and pride that defines every Olympic and Paralympic athlete’s journey. This partnership is a celebration of the countless people who stand behind our athletes as they prepare to represent Ireland on the world stage, and we are looking forward to working with the team at SPAR and EUROSPAR as we focus on the road to Milano Cortina 2026 and LA 2028.”

Paralympics Ireland CEO Stephen McNamara said; “Paralympics Ireland is delighted to welcome SPAR and EUROSPAR as our newest partners. Para sport is continuously growing and improving both nationally and internationally so it is fantastic to be joined by brands like SPAR and EUROSPAR that will help us to drive that growth throughout our country.”

“I look forward to working closely with our new colleagues in SPAR and EUROSPAR along with our friends in the Olympic Federation of Ireland as we look towards Los Angeles in 2028.”

OFI Athlete Fintan McCarthy said, “Athletes work incredibly hard to achieve their dreams of participating in an Olympic or Paralympic Games, but nothing would be possible without the support of their local communities. Every athlete has their own story, whether it’s the club they started out at or the teacher that encouraged them to keep going.

We’re grateful for the support of SPAR and EUROSPAR, whose longstanding commitment to both grassroots and elite sport highlights the vital role communities play in helping athletes progress from local beginnings to the world stage.”

PI Athlete Róisín Ní Ríain said, “It’s hugely positive news that SPAR and EUROSPAR are partnering with the Olympic Federation of Ireland and Paralympics Ireland between now and the 2028 Games. SPAR and EUROSPAR Retailers are known for their support of communities across Ireland, and I can’t wait to see the exciting ways they engage with the Irish public to support Team Ireland all the way to Los Angeles.”

To find out more about the partnership keep an eye on Team Ireland, SPAR and EUROSPAR’s social media channels.