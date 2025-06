Sport Events Coming up in July

We are at the start of a jam packed July, check here for information on the upcoming events?

DATES EVENT (SPORT) 27 June – 6 July EQUESTRIAN Team Ireland – World Equestrian Festival CHIO Aachen – Aachen, Germany LINK 28-29 June ATHLETICS Team Ireland – European Athletics Team Championships Division 2 – Maribor, Slovenia LINK 2-6 July SWIMMING Team Ireland, including John Shortt, European Junior Championships, Samorin, Slovakia LINK 4-14 July SHOOTING Team Ireland – 2025 ISSF World Cup, Lonato, Italy LINK 6 July ATHLETICS Sarah Healy – Prefontaine Classic – Eugene Diamond League – Eugene, Oregon LINK 8 July OFI EYOF Team Day – Athletes gather for team day/content creation ahead of the European Youth Olympic Festival in Skopje. Team Announcement on 15 July. 9 July ATHLETICS TBC – Cork City Sports – MTU, Cork 11 July ATHLETICS TBC – Morton Games – Morton Stadium, Santry 11 July ATHLETICS TBC – Monaco Diamond League – Monaco 12-15 July SAILING Eve McMahon, Finn Lynch, Ewan McMahon, LA Grand Slam, Long Beach LINK 16 – 20 July EQUESTRIAN Team Ireland – 2025 Longines FEI Jumping European Championship – A Coruna, Spain LINK 16-27 July ATHLETICS & SWIMMING Team Ireland – World University Games – Rhine – Ruhr, Berlin 17-20 July ATHLETICS TBC – European Athletics U23 Championships – Bergen, Norway 19 July ATHLETICS TBC – London Diamond League – London 20 – 27 July OFI – Eight Sports, Athletes TBA European Youth Olympic Festival, Skopje, North Macedonia 23 July – 7 Aug SHOOTING Largest ever Irish team – European Shotgun Championships – Chateauroux, France LINK 27 July – 2 Aug HOCKEY Team Ireland (Men), 2025 Men’s EuroHockey Championship II, Lousada, Portugal LINK 27 July – 3 Aug SWIMMING Team Ireland, World Aquatics Championships, Singapore LINK