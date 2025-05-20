Sport Events Coming Up In May and June

There are a lot of sport events to keep an eye on for May and June – information on them all below!

DATES EVENT (SPORT) 10-17 May SAILING Finn Lynch, Ewen McMahon, Eve McMahon, 2025 ILCA 7 Men’s & ILCA 6 Women’s World Championships, Qingdao, China LINK 13-18 May BADMINTON Nhat Nguyen – Thailand Open, as part of the HSBC BWF World Tour LINK CANOEING Liam Jegou, Noel Hendrick, Madison and Michaela Corcoran, 2025 ECA Canoe Slalom European Championships, Vaires-sur-Marnes LINK 17 May ATHLETICS Sarah Lavin – Atlanta City Games, USA LINK 18 May ATHLETICS Brian Fay – Golden Grand Prix 2025 (Japan) LINK 18 May ATHLETICS David Kenny, Brendan Boyce, Kate Veale – European Race Walking Team Championships 2025, Podebrady (Czechia) LINK 20-24 May SQUASH Hannah Craig, Sam Buckley – PSA Cannon Kirk Gillen Markets Irish Open 2025, Dublin 21-22 May SWIMMING Marie Nostrum Swim Tour, Barcelona LINK 22-25 May EQUESTRIAN Eventing (Devt team) – FEI Eventing Nations Cup, (Bicton, GBR) LINK 23 May BOXING Ireland V Austria, Elite International, Enniskillen 24-25 May SWIMMING Marie Nostrum Swim Tour, Canet-en-Roussillon, LINK 29 May – 1 June ROWING All crews, 2025 European Rowing Championships, Plovdiv, Bulgaria. LINK 30 May – 3 June HOCKEY Ireland V India (Men), 3 Game Friendly, Pembroke HC, Dublin 1-6 June BOXING 2025 National Elite Competition, Belfast (part of selection for World Boxing World Championships in Liverpool in September). 1-8 June PENTHALON European Junior Championships – Drozonkow, Poland – Men’s Relay – Jed Collins & Robert Cherry – Individual competition – Robert Cherry. Caolan Costello, Jed Collins, Peter Galligan, Padraig Kavanagh. 3-8 June HOCKEY Ireland V USA (Women), 4 Game Friendly, North Carolina 3-8 June SAILING Rob Dickson and Sean Waddilove, 2025 European Championship49er, 49erFX & Nacra 17 , Thessaloniki, Greece LINK 19-22 June EQUESTRIAN Showjumping, 2025 Longines League of Nations, Rotterdam LINK 23-29 June PENTHALON European U17 Championships – Barcelona, Spain Individual competition – Martha Moore, Emily Quinn 26-28 June SWIMMING European U23 Championships, Samorin, Slovakia 25-29 June PENTHALON World Junior Championships – Szekesfehervar, Hungary Individual competition – Robert Cherry. Caolan Costello, Jed Collins, Peter Galligan, Padraig Kavanagh