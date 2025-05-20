Sport Events Coming Up In May and June

There are a lot of sport events to keep an eye on for May and June – information on them all below!

 

DATES

EVENT (SPORT)

10-17 May

SAILING Finn Lynch, Ewen McMahon, Eve McMahon, 2025 ILCA 7 Men’s & ILCA 6 Women’s World Championships, Qingdao, China LINK

13-18 May

BADMINTON Nhat Nguyen – Thailand Open, as part of the HSBC BWF World Tour LINK

CANOEING Liam Jegou, Noel Hendrick, Madison and Michaela Corcoran, 2025 ECA Canoe Slalom European Championships, Vaires-sur-Marnes LINK

17 May

ATHLETICS Sarah Lavin – Atlanta City Games, USA LINK

18 May

ATHLETICS Brian Fay – Golden Grand Prix 2025 (Japan) LINK

18 May

ATHLETICS David Kenny, Brendan Boyce, Kate Veale – European Race Walking Team Championships 2025, Podebrady (Czechia) LINK

20-24 May

SQUASH Hannah Craig, Sam Buckley – PSA Cannon Kirk Gillen Markets Irish Open 2025, Dublin

21-22 May

SWIMMING Marie Nostrum Swim Tour, Barcelona LINK

22-25 May

EQUESTRIAN Eventing (Devt team) – FEI Eventing Nations Cup, (Bicton, GBR) LINK

23 May

BOXING Ireland V Austria, Elite International, Enniskillen

24-25 May

SWIMMING Marie Nostrum Swim Tour, Canet-en-Roussillon, LINK

29 May – 1 June

ROWING All crews, 2025 European Rowing Championships, Plovdiv, Bulgaria. LINK

30 May – 3 June

HOCKEY Ireland V India (Men), 3 Game Friendly, Pembroke HC, Dublin

1-6 June

BOXING 2025 National Elite Competition, Belfast (part of selection for World Boxing World Championships in Liverpool in September).

1-8 June

PENTHALON European Junior Championships –  Drozonkow, Poland

– Men’s Relay – Jed Collins & Robert Cherry

– Individual competition – Robert Cherry. Caolan Costello, Jed Collins, Peter Galligan, Padraig Kavanagh.

3-8 June

HOCKEY Ireland V USA (Women), 4 Game Friendly, North Carolina

3-8 June

SAILING Rob Dickson and Sean Waddilove, 2025 European Championship49er, 49erFX & Nacra 17 , Thessaloniki, Greece LINK

19-22 June

EQUESTRIAN Showjumping, 2025 Longines League of Nations, Rotterdam LINK

23-29 June

PENTHALON European U17 Championships –  Barcelona, Spain

Individual competition – Martha Moore, Emily Quinn

26-28 June

SWIMMING European U23 Championships, Samorin, Slovakia

25-29 June

PENTHALON World Junior Championships –  Szekesfehervar, Hungary

Individual competition – Robert Cherry. Caolan Costello, Jed Collins, Peter Galligan, Padraig Kavanagh

 

Scroll to Top