Sport Events Coming Up In May and June

There are a lot of sport events to keep an eye on for May and June – information on them all below!
|
DATES
|
EVENT (SPORT)
|
10-17 May
|
SAILING Finn Lynch, Ewen McMahon, Eve McMahon, 2025 ILCA 7 Men’s & ILCA 6 Women’s World Championships, Qingdao, China LINK
|
13-18 May
|
BADMINTON Nhat Nguyen – Thailand Open, as part of the HSBC BWF World Tour LINK
|
CANOEING Liam Jegou, Noel Hendrick, Madison and Michaela Corcoran, 2025 ECA Canoe Slalom European Championships, Vaires-sur-Marnes LINK
|
17 May
|
ATHLETICS Sarah Lavin – Atlanta City Games, USA LINK
|
18 May
|
ATHLETICS Brian Fay – Golden Grand Prix 2025 (Japan) LINK
|
18 May
|
ATHLETICS David Kenny, Brendan Boyce, Kate Veale – European Race Walking Team Championships 2025, Podebrady (Czechia) LINK
|
20-24 May
|
SQUASH Hannah Craig, Sam Buckley – PSA Cannon Kirk Gillen Markets Irish Open 2025, Dublin
|
21-22 May
|
SWIMMING Marie Nostrum Swim Tour, Barcelona LINK
|
22-25 May
|
EQUESTRIAN Eventing (Devt team) – FEI Eventing Nations Cup, (Bicton, GBR) LINK
|
23 May
|
BOXING Ireland V Austria, Elite International, Enniskillen
|
24-25 May
|
SWIMMING Marie Nostrum Swim Tour, Canet-en-Roussillon, LINK
|
29 May – 1 June
|
ROWING All crews, 2025 European Rowing Championships, Plovdiv, Bulgaria. LINK
|
30 May – 3 June
|
HOCKEY Ireland V India (Men), 3 Game Friendly, Pembroke HC, Dublin
|
1-6 June
|
BOXING 2025 National Elite Competition, Belfast (part of selection for World Boxing World Championships in Liverpool in September).
|
1-8 June
|
PENTHALON European Junior Championships – Drozonkow, Poland
– Men’s Relay – Jed Collins & Robert Cherry
– Individual competition – Robert Cherry. Caolan Costello, Jed Collins, Peter Galligan, Padraig Kavanagh.
|
3-8 June
|
HOCKEY Ireland V USA (Women), 4 Game Friendly, North Carolina
|
3-8 June
|
SAILING Rob Dickson and Sean Waddilove, 2025 European Championship49er, 49erFX & Nacra 17 , Thessaloniki, Greece LINK
|
19-22 June
|
EQUESTRIAN Showjumping, 2025 Longines League of Nations, Rotterdam LINK
|
23-29 June
|
PENTHALON European U17 Championships – Barcelona, Spain
Individual competition – Martha Moore, Emily Quinn
|
26-28 June
|
SWIMMING European U23 Championships, Samorin, Slovakia
|
25-29 June
|
PENTHALON World Junior Championships – Szekesfehervar, Hungary
Individual competition – Robert Cherry. Caolan Costello, Jed Collins, Peter Galligan, Padraig Kavanagh