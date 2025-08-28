SPORT EVENTS COMING UP IN SEPTEMBER

|DATES
|EVENT (SPORT)
|CONTACT DETAILS
|30 August – 14 September
|CYCLING 11-person team – Cross Country, Downhill, Enduro, Senior and Junior UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, Valais, Switzerland
|Eoin Smith
|4-7 September
|CANOEING TBC ICF World Cup Final, Augsburg, Germany
|Sam Curtis
|4 – 14 Sept
|BOXING 17 athletes to represent Ireland – first World Boxing tournament – World Boxing Championships, Liverpool ‘25
|Ciara Plunkett
|13-14 Sept
|GYMNASTICS Emma Slevin, Halle Hilton, Maeve McGuinness, James Hickey – FIG World Challenge Cup – Paris, France LINK
|Caroline Ledwidth
|13-21 Sept
|ATHLETICS TBC – World Athletics Championships – Tokyo LINK
|Rory Cassidy
|17-21 September
|SAILING Finn Lynch, Ewan McMahon Sailing Grand Slam Final, Almere, The Netherlands
|Louise Kane
|18-21 September
|CANOEING TBC Canoe Sprint Olympic Hopes, Racice, Czechia
|Sam Curtis
|18-21 September
|EQUESTRIAN Team Ireland – 2025 Agria FEI Eventing European Championships for Seniors – Blenenheim Palace, Great Britain, LINK
|Ian Gaughran
|19-21 September
|ICE SKATING Dillon Judge, Carolane Soucisse & Shane Firus, ISU Milano Cortina Olympic Fames Figure Skating Qualifiers: Beijing, China
|Sean Gillis
|21-28 Sept
|ROWING All crews, 2025 World Rowing Championships, Shanghai. LINK
|Deirdre Lysaght
|21 – 27 Sept
|SWIMMING Team Ireland, Toyota World Para Swimming Championships, Singapore LINK
|Trish Mayon
|29 Sep – 4 October
|CANOEING TBC ICF World Championships, Penrith, Australia
|Sam Curtis