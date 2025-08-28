SPORT EVENTS COMING UP IN SEPTEMBER

DATES EVENT (SPORT) CONTACT DETAILS
30 August  – 14 September CYCLING 11-person team – Cross Country, Downhill, Enduro, Senior and Junior UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, Valais, Switzerland   Eoin Smith

[email protected]
4-7 September CANOEING TBC ICF World Cup Final, Augsburg, Germany   Sam Curtis

[email protected]
4 – 14 Sept BOXING 17 athletes to represent Ireland – first World Boxing tournament – World Boxing Championships, Liverpool ‘25 Ciara Plunkett

[email protected]
13-14 Sept GYMNASTICS Emma Slevin, Halle Hilton, Maeve McGuinness, James Hickey – FIG World Challenge Cup – Paris, France LINK Caroline Ledwidth

[email protected]
13-21 Sept ATHLETICS TBC – World Athletics Championships – Tokyo LINK Rory Cassidy

[email protected]
17-21 September SAILING Finn Lynch, Ewan McMahon Sailing Grand Slam Final, Almere, The Netherlands Louise Kane

[email protected]
18-21 September CANOEING TBC Canoe Sprint Olympic Hopes, Racice, Czechia   Sam Curtis

[email protected]
18-21 September EQUESTRIAN Team Ireland – 2025 Agria FEI Eventing European Championships for  Seniors – Blenenheim Palace, Great Britain, LINK Ian Gaughran

[email protected]
19-21 September ICE SKATING Dillon Judge, Carolane Soucisse & Shane Firus, ISU Milano Cortina Olympic Fames Figure Skating Qualifiers: Beijing, China   Sean Gillis

[email protected]
21-28 Sept ROWING All crews, 2025 World Rowing Championships, Shanghai. LINK

 

 Deirdre Lysaght

[email protected]
21 – 27 Sept SWIMMING  Team Ireland, Toyota World Para Swimming Championships, Singapore LINK Trish Mayon

[email protected]
29 Sep – 4 October CANOEING TBC ICF World Championships, Penrith, Australia   Sam Curtis

[email protected]
