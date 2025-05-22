Sport Ireland Campus have announced a new partnership with Allianz Ireland and Team Ireland for its School Tours

Sport Ireland Campus has announced a new partnership with Allianz Ireland and Team Ireland for its popular multi-sport Primary and Secondary School Tours. The sponsorship brings together organisations with the shared mission of inspiring Ireland’s next generation through sport.

This new partnership sees Allianz Ireland – title partner of the Olympic Federation of Ireland – expand its support for youth sport by showcasing the high-performance environment of the Sport Ireland Campus to students taking part in school tours that deepen their engagement and understanding of the elite athlete experience.

Thousands of primary and secondary school children are set to benefit from this collaboration, which offers students fun, inclusive and inspirational experiences that includes gymnastics, athletics and a tailored fitness testing programme for secondary school students based on the Leaving Certificate Physical Education curriculum.

Students will be able to be immersed in elite training environments where Irish Olympians prepare for international competition.

The new partnership was officially launched at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15. Twenty sixth-class students from local school Hansfield Educate Together joined Thomas Barr, a three-time Olympian and Irish Mixed 4×400 relay athlete and Ellen Walshe, a two-time Olympic swimmer, for a day of interactive sport and fun.

The sixth-class students took part in a packed schedule of multi-sport activities across gymnastics, athletics, basketball, handball while transition year students enjoyed a fitness testing experience — learning directly from two of our Team Ireland athletes.

The world-class facilities are matched by a fun atmosphere and quality coaching teams with children visiting the National Gymnastics Training Centre, the National Indoor Athletics Training Centre and even the Aquazone water park.

Dr Úna May, CEO of Sport Ireland, said: “The Sport Ireland Campus School Tours give children the opportunity to try out many different sports. We are delighted to team up with Allianz and Team Ireland as they partner with us to give children the chance to experience the Home of Irish Sport and to be inspired by Team Ireland athletes.”

Speaking at the event, Ellen Walshe, who is a national record holder in the 100m Butterfly, 200m Individual Medley, 400m Individual Medley, 4x100m Medley Relay, said: “It’s brilliant to see Allianz and Team Ireland coming on board to support the next generation of Irish athletes as they continue their sporting journey with a school tour at Sport Ireland Campus. When kids meet an Olympian and realise that we started in the same schools and clubs that they’re in today, it makes their dreams feel possible.”

Geoff Sparling, Allianz Ireland Chief Customer Officer said: “As proud title partner of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, through our joint support of the Sport Ireland Campus School Tours, our aim is to continue to spark a love of sport in the next generation.

“Through our campaign #StopTheDrop, we know that 1 in 5 children are dropping out of sport at the transition between primary school and secondary school. Through this partnership we hope to continue our work to help shine a light on that decline in participation and we’re delighted to work alongside the Olympic Federation of Ireland and Sport Ireland Campus to continue to foster a love of sport in as many children as possible.”

Peter Sherrard, CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, said: “We are delighted to partner with Allianz and the Sport Ireland Campus School Tours to give children a positive introduction to high performance sport environments. These tours align closely with the Dare to Believe schools programme’s mission of making Olympic sport and Olympic role models more accessible to children.

“One of the things that makes the Olympic Games so special is the variety of sports on the programme, showcasing a wide range of skill sets. The Sport Ireland Campus School Tours mirror this spirit by giving children the chance to try out many different sports in a world-class environment while also creating life-long memories.”

The Sport Ireland Campus School Tours supported by Allianz and Team Ireland will continue to run throughout the school year and are now enriched with Olympic-themed activities, and immersive experiences at the home of Irish sport. For more information on the Sport Ireland Campus School Tours in partnership with Allianz and the Team Ireland visit https://www.sportirelandcampus.ie/groups/tours