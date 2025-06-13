STARS SHINE THROUGH HEAVY RAIN AT K-CLUB FOR ANNUAL TEAM IRELAND OLYMPIC GOLF FUNDRAISER

Funds raised directly impact high-performance athletes on their Olympic journey

The Olympic Federation of Ireland’s fourth annual Team Ireland Olympic Golf Fundraiser took place yesterday (12 June) at the prestigious K Club in Co. Kildare. Despite persistent rain throughout the day, spirits remained high as 120 golfers took part in the tournament, followed by an evening event featuring keynote speaker and three-time Olympian, Thomas Barr.

Seasoned golfers were joined on the course by a host of high-profile Irish athletes, including Olympic medallists Rhys McClenaghan, Michael Carruth, Philip Doyle, Aidan Walsh and David Wilkins. As a flagship event in the Olympic Federation calendar, the fundraiser continues to generate vital funds that provide targeted financial support to help Team Ireland athletes pursue their high-performance goals.

The daytime tournament, played in a four-person scramble format on the South Course, brought together Olympians, Team Ireland sponsors, partners, corporates and key stakeholders for a full day of sport, followed by an evening of celebration. The evening event was hosted by renowned MC and impressionist Alan Shortt.

Keynote speaker Thomas Barr shared insights from his own sporting journey, emphasising the importance of enjoying the process and the value of strong support networks. Olympic champion Fintan McCarthy also addressed attendees, reflecting on his recent success at the European Championships, where he made his debut in the heavyweight category.

Welcoming attendees to the evening event, Peter Sherrard, CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, spoke about the upcoming work that Team Ireland will be doing in Philanthropy. President of the OFI, Lochlann Walsh, was also in attendance and reiterated the critical importance of financial support in helping athletes achieve their Olympic dreams.

Commercial Director with the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Catherine Tiernan reflected on the day’s success, saying,

“Yesterday’s Team Ireland Olympic Golf Tournament has grown into more than just a fundraiser – it’s a celebration of the athlete journey and a community coming together to back Irish talent. Even with the wet weather, we had full attendance, which speaks volumes about the commitment to supporting our Olympic athletes.”

As Ireland’s athletes continue their preparation for Milano Cortina 2026, LA 2028 and beyond, the Team Ireland Olympic fund remains a vital source of support, helping to ensure that athletes have the resources required to perform at their peak on the world stage.

Donations to the Team Ireland Olympic Fund can be made HERE.