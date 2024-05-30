Stream | Boxing – Road to Paris 2nd World Qualification Tournament

Watch the 2nd World Qualification Boxing Tournament Live where 7 Irish athletes are fighting for Paris 2024 Olympic Qualification.

The tournament is held at Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where a total of 51 remaining Paris 2024 Olympic quota places (23 for women and 28 for men) will be up for grabs across 13 Olympic boxing weight categories (6 for women and 7 for men).

You will be able to watch this event live on olympics.com starting tomorrow May 30th, 2024.

Watch live here

