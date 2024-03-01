Team Behind The Team | Sharon Madigan

Ireland’s top female boxers have been closely tracking their periods, symptoms and energy levels for the past six months.

They use ovulation kits (pee sticks) and blood tests for the most accurate feedback because, while you may lose your period you can still ovulate and vice versa, which is not commonly realised.

“Ovulation gives us a sense that the hormones that should be in the right place are in the right place, even if there is no period,” Madigan explains.

“We take bloods for four to seven days afterwards to confirm that ovulation has taken place because that is the Progesterone phase of a woman’s cycle.

“Your Oestrogen rises up to day 14 and then as it drops down you get a rise in Progesterone. For some individuals that dip is when we start to see the bigger symptoms around PMS. Different parts of the cycle cause some athletes more problems,” Madigan observes.

“If I have an athlete telling me that on Day 20, every single month, they’ve got cramps, nausea, heavy bleeding etc then we have to be able to make sure that that that doesn’t happen on a day they’re competing or, if it does, that we have done something in the preceding six months to offer them solutions.”