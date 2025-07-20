TEAM IRELAND ALLIANZ FLAGBEARERS REVEALED FOR EUROPEAN YOUTH OLYMPIC FESTIVAL

Destiny Lawal (Athletics) and Shea Mathers (Swimming) to fly the flag for Ireland in the Opening Ceremony in Skopje 2025

Team Ireland has announced sprinter Destiny Lawal (athletics) and swimmer Shea Mathers (swimming) as the Allianz Flagbearers for the upcoming European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF), which takes place in Skopje, North Macedonia, from 20 to 26 July 2025.

Lawal and Mathers will lead Team Ireland in the Opening Ceremony of the Games, which begins at 19:30 Irish time (20:30 local time) on Sunday, 20 July. Live coverage of the Games, including the Opening Ceremony, will be available at https://eoctv.org/.

The athletes were selected during the official Team Day, where Allianz Ireland’s Chief Financial Officer, Samantha Kearney, took part in the announcement by randomly selecting one male and one female athlete for the honour.

Allianz Ireland is the title sponsor of Team Ireland, supporting the Olympic Federation of Ireland on the road to the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games and through to the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics.

Speaking at the Team Day, Kearney said,

“This is a milestone event for these young athletes, which means it’s also a big occasion for Allianz as title sponsor of Team Ireland. We are committed to supporting sporting excellence and hope to help inspire the next generation of Irish athletes through our sponsorships and ‘Stop the Drop’ campaign.”

Both flagbearers expressed their excitement and pride at being selected.

“I’m very happy and excited, and very grateful to be chosen. It makes me feel really proud because I know a lot of people don’t get an opportunity to do this,” said Limerick based sprinter, Destiny Lawal.

Newry swimmer Shea Mathers described the honour as “unbelievable”, adding,

“I couldn’t believe it at first. It will be like a dream come true carrying the flag for the first time at such a young age.”

Team Ireland will be represented by 35 athletes competing across eight sports at the EYOF, which is Europe’s largest multi-sport event for athletes aged 14 to 17. Held every two years, the EYOF offers young athletes the chance to experience a high-level international competition that mirrors the Olympic Games.

This year’s edition will feature over 4,000 athletes from 48 countries across Europe. The EYOF plays a significant role in athlete development, providing invaluable experience in a multi-sport environment and laying the foundation for future Olympic participation.

Team Ireland Chef de Mission, Gavin Noble, said,

“The EYOF is a special event in the development of any young athlete. It gives them a first experience of competing on a major international stage, surrounded by other sports and nations, all within an Olympic-style environment. Being selected as a flagbearer is a significant honour, and it’s a moment that Shea and Destiny will remember for a long time. We are incredibly proud to have them lead Team Ireland into the Games, and very grateful to our Sponsors Allianz for all their support.”

SCHEDULE DAY 0 – SUNDAY 20 JULY:

(All times are Irish times – North Macedonia is one hour ahead)

19:30 Opening Ceremony

SCHEDULE DAY 1 – MONDAY 21 JULY:

(All times are Irish times – North Macedonia is one hour ahead)

08:30 Athletics, Girls 100m Sprint, Destiny Lawal

09:05 Swimming, Girls 200m Backstroke, Julia Dziedzic

09:05 Athletics, Boys 100m, Ben Sykes

09:40 Athletics, Boys 800m, Isaac Vickers

13:00 Badminton, Girl’s Singles Group Play Stage, Hannah Shochan (IRL) V Matilda Simma (AUT)

15:30 Badminton, Boy’s Singles Group Play Stage, Luke Marks (IRL) V Ivan Dzhus (UKR)

16:20 Athletics, Girls 100m Sprint Semi-Finals, Destiny Lawal

16:40 Athletics, Boys 100m, Ben Sykes

17:00 Swimming, Girls 200m Backstroke Semi-Final, Julia Dziedzic

17:20 Athletics, Boys High Jump, Conor Penney

17:40 Athletics, Girls 400m, Erin Friel

18:00 Badminton, Girl’s Singles Group Play Stage, Hannah Shochan (IRL) V Maja Pranic (CRO)

18:40 Athletics, Girls 3000m Final, Emma Hickey

19:05 Athletics, Boys 1500m Final, Lorcan Forde Dunne