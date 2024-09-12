Team Ireland announce renewal of partnership with Deloitte Ireland

12 September 2024. Deloitte Ireland and Team Ireland have announced the renewal of their partnership for another four years.

The deal will see Deloitte join forces with Team Ireland for the Winter Olympic Games in Italy in 2026 and the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles in July 2028.

Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte Ireland, commented:

“Being present at Team Ireland’s welcome home in August outside the GPO was an incredible opportunity to reflect on the success and impact that our athletes delivered for Ireland this summer. Modern Ireland was brilliantly represented by the athletes who demonstrated both confidence and courage in their capability. I am proud Deloitte will continue our investment and support as an official partner to Team Ireland for the next four years. Our ambition is to work together with the Olympic Federation of Ireland to progress their vision for the Olympic Movement in Ireland. We both lead diverse and high performing teams and I look forward to seeing the endless possibilities and impact that we will make together.”

Peter Sherrard, CEO, Olympic Federation of Ireland, commented:

“Since we started our partnership with Deloitte Ireland in 2021, the team at Deloitte Ireland has brought consistent support and expertise to us as an organisation. This relationship has been invaluable as we celebrated Ireland’s best medal performance ever, along with inspiring performances from all 136 of Ireland’s athletes. I am delighted we are working together again as we look ahead to Italy in 2026 and LA in 2028.”

Olympic Federation of Ireland

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) is the National Olympic Committee of Ireland responsible for the Olympic movement in Ireland. The OFI is responsible for Team Ireland involvement in the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, the European Games, the Summer and Winter Youth Olympic Games and the Summer and Winter European Youth Olympic Festivals.

About Deloitte

At Deloitte, we make an impact that matters for our clients, our people, our profession, and in the wider society by delivering the solutions and insights they need to address their most complex business challenges.

As the largest global professional services and consulting network, with approximately 457,000 professionals in more than 150 countries, we bring world-class capabilities and high-quality services to our clients.

In Ireland, Deloitte has approximately 3,000 people providing audit, tax, consulting, and financial advisory services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Our people have the leadership capabilities, experience and insight to collaborate with clients so they can move forward with confidence.

