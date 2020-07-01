TEAM IRELAND BOXING TEAM NAMED

Seven Team Ireland Boxers Confirmed for Tokyo 2020

Two Time Olympian Brendan Irvine Named as Team Captain

Team Ireland has officially selected a team of seven boxers to compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer. Six of the team are set to compete in their first Senior Games, Rio Olympian, Brendan Irvine, was announced earlier this year, with the remainder being confirmed in June. The boxing events take place in the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo from the 24 July – 8 August 2021.

Today Brendan Irvine, who qualified for Tokyo in the European Olympic Qualifiers in London last year, was also announced as team captain of the boxing squad which includes Kellie Harrington, Aoife O’Rourke, Michaela Walsh, Aidan Walsh and Emmet Brennan who secured spots at the European Olympic Qualifier in June, European Games Champion Kurt Walker was also confirmed following the close of rankings.

The team are going into the Games with real possibilities of success, after strong performances in Paris last month. Three of the European Games medallists are part of the team, including gold medal winner Kurt Walker, and silver medallists Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh. Walsh is joined on the team by her brother Aidan, as well as Dubliner Emmet Brennan and 2019 European Champion Aoife O’Rourke.

Team Captain Irvine is looking forward to the competition,

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020, Tricia Heberle said,

“Boxing is Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport, with a proud history of medal winning performers. Up until a few weeks ago we had one confirmed spot and so it was great to see the team rise to the occasion in Paris earlier this month to build qualification numbers to seven. We are looking forward to seeing this talented group of Boxers perform in Tokyo as part of Team Ireland."

Team Ireland Boxing Performance Director, Bernard Dunne said,

“They’re coming off a really tough tournament in Paris, and we have seven now qualified. We are now recovering from that and starting to really push ourselves in training before we head out to our training camp in Miyazaki before we do our final preparations before we move down to the Olympic Village on the 19th July. We are ready, we have a strong team, both male and female. We just need to manage ourselves as best we can once we get out there and get good work against the other world class countries that are coming out to the training camp. Everyone is just looking forward to it. It has been pushed back, and there has been so much doubt over the past year and a half, so it’s great that it’s finally here. And that the guys get to perform on the biggest stage, which is the Olympic Games.”

TEAM IRELAND BOXING TEAM:

Brendan Irvine (Flyweight 52kg male)

Kurt Walker (Featherweight 57kg male)

Aidan Walsh (Welterweight 69kg male)

Emmet Brennan (Light Heavyweight 81kg male)

Michaela Walsh (Featherweight 57kg female)

Kellie Harrington (Lightweight 60kg female)

Aoife O’Rourke (Middleweight 75kg female)

Team Ireland now consists of 57 officially selected athletes, with over 100 athletes spots confirmed across nineteen sports SEE HERE. The final team announcement is scheduled for the beginning of July. The Olympic Games in Tokyo will run from the 23rd July to 8th August 2021.

More about the athletes:

Brendan Irvine Age: 25 Club: St.Pauls ABC Home City: Belfast Major Honours: European Games Silver, Commonwealth Games Silver, European Championships Bronze Previous Olympics: Rio 2016

Kurt Walker Age: 26 Club: Canal Boxing Academy Home City: Lisburn Major Honours: European Games Gold, EU Championships Gold, Commonwealth Games Silver, European Championships Bronze

Aidan Walsh Age: 24 Club: Monkstown ABC Home City: Belfast Major Honours: Commonwealth Games Silver, European Olympic Qualifying Tournament Bronze

Emmet Brennan Age: 30 Club: Dublin Docklands BC Home City: Dublin Major Honours: IABA Elite National Champion x2 (Once at 75kg, Once at 81kg)

Michaela Walsh Age: 28 Club: Monkstown ABC Home City: Belfast Major Honours: EU Championships Gold, Commonwealth Games Silver x2, European Games Silver, European Olympic Qualifying Tournament Silver, European Championships Bronze

Kellie Harrington Age: 31 Club: St.Marys BC Home City: Dublin Major Honours: World Championships Gold, European Olympic Qualifying Tournament Gold, European Games Silver, World Championships Silver, EU Championships Silver, European Championships Bronze