Team Ireland celebrate 100 Year Anniversary at St. Patrick’s Day Festival Parade in Dublin

Celebrating 100 years of Team Ireland at the St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Dublin. Team Ireland were joined by Olympians, David Wilkins (Silver Medallist, Sailing, Moscow 1980), Kenneth Egan (Silver Medallist, Boxing, Beijing 2008), Michaela Walsh (Tokyo 2020, Boxing), Aidan Walsh (Bronze Medallist, Boxing, Tokyo 2020), Ellen Walshe (Tokyo 2020, Swimming) and Shane Ryan (Rio de Janeiro 2016, Swimming), Shane O’Donoghue (Rio de Janerio 2016, Hockey) and Eugene Magee (Rio de Janeiro 2016, Hockey).
See some a little snapshot of the day below!