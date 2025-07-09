Team Ireland EYOF Medallists 1991 – 2024

In the 24 years of Team Ireland competing at the European Youth Olympic Festival – Ireland has had significant success. There have been 72 medals won by Irish athletes in that time, and the most successful Games for Team Ireland was in Tibilisi in 2015, with a total of ten medals being spread across athletics and swimming.
The EYOF is the largest multi-sport event for youths in Europe, and serves as an important step on the pathway of athletes, providing crucial learnings, as it emulates the senior Games.
Over the years athletics has been the most successful sport for our young athletes, securing 48 of the medals, followed closely by swimming with 17 medals. The men’s football has won 3 of the medals, women’s hockey team 2 medals, and 2 cycling medals.
Several of the current high-profile athletes have come through the EYOF ranks, Rhasidat Adeleke won two gold medals in 2019, in 2017 Lara Gillespie became the first athlete to medal in cycling. Tokyo Olympians Ciara Mageean, Louise Shanahan, Síofra Cléirigh Buttner, Sarah Healy and Sarah Lavin all medalled in previous EYOFs. The EYOF is a great learning ground for young athletes preparing them for senior games.
|Year
|Host City
|Athlete
|Sport
|Event
|Medal
|1991
|Brussels
|Fiona Kelly
|Athletics
|100m
|S
|1991
|Brussels
|Arlene Smith
|Athletics
|800m
|S
|1991
|Brussels
|Claire Ignerton
|Athletics
|Long Jump
|S
|1991
|Brussels
|Hockey Team
|Hockey
|Women’s Hockey
|B
|1991
|Brussels
|Football Team
|Football
|Men’s Football
|B
|1993
|Valkenswaard
|James Nolan
|Athletics
|800m
|S
|1993
|Valkenswaard
|Hugh O’Connor
|Swimming
|100m Backstroke
|G
|1993
|Valkenswaard
|Hugh O’Connor
|Swimming
|200m Backstroke
|B
|1995
|Bath
|Grainne Redmond
|Athletics
|100m Hurdles
|B
|1995
|Bath
|Gareth Turnbell
|Athletics
|1500m
|S
|1995
|Bath
|Maria Lynch
|Athletics
|1500m
|S
|1995
|Bath
|Leonore Kelleher
|Swimming
|100m Butterfly
|S
|1995
|Bath
|Hockey Team
|Hockey
|Women’s Hockey
|S
|1997
|Lisbon
|Colm McClean
|Athletics
|1500m
|G
|1997
|Lisbon
|Ciara Sheehy
|Athletics
|200m
|G
|1997
|Lisbon
|Leonore Kelleher
|Swimming
|100m Butterfly
|S
|1997
|Lisbon
|Leonore Kelleher
|Swimming
|200m Butterfly
|B
|2001
|Murcia
|Football Team
|Football
|Men’s Football
|G
|2003
|Paris
|Colin Costello
|Athletics
|1500m
|S
|2003
|Paris
|Colin Costello
|Athletics
|2000m Steeplechase
|B
|2005
|Lignano Sabbiad
|Amy Foster
|Athletics
|100m
|S
|2005
|Lignano Sabbiad
|Ciaran O’Lionaird
|Athletics
|1500m
|B
|2005
|Lignano Sabbiad
|Eoin Healy
|Athletics
|2000m Steeplechase
|B
|2005
|Lignano Sabbiad
|David McCarthy
|Athletics
|800m
|S
|2005
|Lignano Sabbiad
|Ireland
|Soccer
|11-a-side (Men’s)
|B
|2007
|Belgrade
|Charlotte Ffrench O’Carroll
|Athletics
|3000m
|S
|2007
|Belgrade
|Niamh Whelan
|Athletics
|100m
|B
|2007
|Belgrade
|Noel Collins
|Athletics
|2000m Steeplechase
|S
|2007
|Belgrade
|Kourosh Foroughi
|Athletics
|High Jump
|B
|2007
|Belgrade
|Grainne Murphy
|Swimming
|400m Freestyle
|B
|2009
|Tampere
|Ciara Mageean
|Athletics
|1500m
|G
|2009
|Tampere
|Shane Quinn
|Athletics
|3000m
|S
|2009
|Tampere
|Christine McMahon
|Athletics
|400m Hurdles
|S
|2009
|Tampere
|Caoimhe King
|Athletics
|4x100m
|B
|2009
|Tampere
|Joanna Mills
|Athletics
|4x100m
|B
|2009
|Tampere
|Joan Healy
|Athletics
|4x100m
|B
|2009
|Tampere
|Christine McMahon
|Athletics
|4x100m
|B
|2009
|Tampere
|Sycerika McMahon
|Swimming
|400m Freestyle
|S
|2009
|Tampere
|Sycerika McMahon
|Swimming
|200m Individual Medley
|B
|2009
|Tampere
|Sycerika McMahon
|Swimming
|400m Individual Medley
|B
|2011
|Trabzon
|Ben Kiely
|Athletics
|400mh
|G
|2011
|Trabzon
|Megan Kiely
|Athletics
|400mh
|B
|2011
|Trabzon
|Ruairí Finnegan
|Athletics
|1500m
|G
|2011
|Trabzon
|Siofra Cléirigh Buttner
|Athletics
|1500m
|S
|2011
|Trabzon
|Sarah Lavin
|Athletics
|110mh
|B
|2011
|Trabzon
|Karl Griffin
|Athletics
|800m
|B
|2011
|Trabzon
|Brian O’Sullivan
|Swimming
|50m Freestyle
|B
|2013
|Utrecht
|William Crowe
|Athletics
|1500m
|S
|2013
|Utrecht
|Roseanna McGuckian
|Athletics
|200m
|B
|2013
|Utrecht
|Siobhra O’Flaherty
|Athletics
|3000m
|S
|2013
|Utrecht
|Louise Shanahan
|Athletics
|800m
|G
|2013
|Utrecht
|Phoebe Murphy
|Athletics
|4x100m
|G
|2013
|Utrecht
|Roseanna McGuckian
|Athletics
|4x100m
|G
|2013
|Utrecht
|Laura Ann Costello
|Athletics
|4x100m
|G
|2013
|Utrecht
|Niamh McNicol
|Athletics
|4x100m
|G
|2015
|Tbilisi
|Ciara Neville
|Athletics
|100m
|G
|2015
|Tbilisi
|Kevin McGrath
|Athletics
|1500m
|G
|2015
|Tbilisi
|Gina Akpe-Moses
|Athletics
|200m
|S
|2015
|Tbilisi
|Ryan Carthy Walsh
|Athletics
|High Jump
|S
|2015
|Tbilisi
|Sommer Lecky
|Athletics
|High Jump
|B
|2015
|Tbilisi
|Conor Ferguson
|Swimming
|100m Backstroke
|S
|2015
|Tbilisi
|Ellen Walshe
|Swimming
|100m Butterfly
|S
|2015
|Tbilisi
|Conor Ferguson
|Swimming
|200m Backstroke
|S
|2015
|Tbilisi
|Antoinette Neamt
|Swimming
|400m Freestyle
|S
|2015
|Tbilisi
|Antoinette Neamt
|Swimming
|800m Freestyle
|B
|2017
|Gyor
|Patience Jumbo-Gula
|Athletics
|100m
|B
|2017
|Gyor
|Sarah Healy
|Athletics
|1500m
|G
|2017
|Gyor
|Rhasidat Adeleke
|Athletics
|200m
|S
|2017
|Gyor
|Jade Williams
|Athletics
|Hammer Throw
|B
|2017
|Gyor
|Niamh Foley
|Athletics
|4x100m
|B
|2017
|Gyor
|Rhasidat Adeleke
|Athletics
|4x100m
|B
|2017
|Gyor
|Miriam Daly
|Athletics
|4x100m
|B
|2017
|Gyor
|Patience Jumbo-Gula
|Athletics
|4x100m
|B
|2017
|Gyor
|Lara Gillespie
|Cycling
|Time Trial
|S
|2019
|Baku
|Rhasidat Adeleke
|Athletics
|100m
|G
|2019
|Baku
|Rhasidat Adeleke
|Athletics
|200m
|G
|2019
|Baku
|Molly Mayne
|Swimming
|100m Breaststroke
|B
|2019
|Baku
|Molly Mayne
|Swimming
|200m Breaststroke
|B
|2022
|Banska Bystrica
|Sean Cronin
|Athletics
|1500m
|B
|2023
|Maribor
|Cian Crampton
|Athletics
|Discus
|B
|2023
|Maribor
|Conor Murphy
|Cycling
|Time Trial
|S