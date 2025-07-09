Team Ireland EYOF Medallists 1991 – 2024

In the 24 years of Team Ireland competing at the European Youth Olympic Festival – Ireland has had significant success. There have been 72 medals won by Irish athletes in that time, and the most successful Games for Team Ireland was in Tibilisi in 2015, with a total of ten medals being spread across athletics and swimming.

The EYOF is the largest multi-sport event for youths in Europe, and serves as an important step on the pathway of athletes, providing crucial learnings, as it emulates the senior Games.

Over the years athletics has been the most successful sport for our young athletes, securing 48 of the medals, followed closely by swimming with 17 medals. The men’s football has won 3 of the medals, women’s hockey team 2 medals, and 2 cycling medals.

Several of the current high-profile athletes have come through the EYOF ranks, Rhasidat Adeleke won two gold medals in 2019, in 2017 Lara Gillespie became the first athlete to medal in cycling. Tokyo Olympians Ciara Mageean, Louise Shanahan, Síofra Cléirigh Buttner, Sarah Healy and Sarah Lavin all medalled in previous EYOFs. The EYOF is a great learning ground for young athletes preparing them for senior games.