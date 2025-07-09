Team Ireland EYOF Medallists 1991 – 2024

In the 24 years of Team Ireland competing at the European Youth Olympic Festival – Ireland has had significant success. There have been 72 medals won by Irish athletes in that time, and the most successful Games for Team Ireland was in Tibilisi in 2015, with a total of ten medals being spread across athletics and swimming.

The EYOF is the largest multi-sport event for youths in Europe, and serves as an important step on the pathway of athletes, providing crucial learnings, as it emulates the senior Games.

Over the years athletics has been the most successful sport for our young athletes, securing 48 of the medals, followed closely by swimming with 17 medals. The men’s football has won 3 of the medals, women’s hockey team 2 medals, and 2 cycling medals.

Several of the current high-profile athletes have come through the EYOF ranks, Rhasidat Adeleke won two gold medals in 2019, in 2017 Lara Gillespie became the first athlete to medal in cycling. Tokyo Olympians Ciara Mageean, Louise Shanahan, Síofra Cléirigh Buttner, Sarah Healy and Sarah Lavin all medalled in previous EYOFs. The EYOF is a great learning ground for young athletes preparing them for senior games.

Year Host City Athlete Sport Event Medal
1991 Brussels Fiona Kelly Athletics 100m S
1991 Brussels Arlene Smith Athletics 800m S
1991 Brussels Claire Ignerton Athletics Long Jump S
1991 Brussels Hockey Team Hockey Women’s Hockey B
1991 Brussels Football Team Football Men’s Football B
1993 Valkenswaard James Nolan Athletics 800m S
1993 Valkenswaard Hugh O’Connor Swimming 100m Backstroke G
1993 Valkenswaard Hugh O’Connor Swimming 200m Backstroke B
1995 Bath Grainne Redmond Athletics 100m Hurdles B
1995 Bath Gareth Turnbell Athletics 1500m S
1995 Bath Maria Lynch Athletics 1500m S
1995 Bath Leonore Kelleher Swimming 100m Butterfly S
1995 Bath Hockey Team Hockey Women’s Hockey S
1997 Lisbon Colm McClean Athletics 1500m G
1997 Lisbon Ciara Sheehy Athletics 200m G
1997 Lisbon Leonore Kelleher Swimming 100m Butterfly S
1997 Lisbon Leonore Kelleher Swimming 200m Butterfly B
2001 Murcia Football Team Football Men’s Football G
2003 Paris Colin Costello Athletics 1500m S
2003 Paris Colin Costello Athletics 2000m Steeplechase B
2005 Lignano Sabbiad Amy Foster Athletics 100m S
2005 Lignano Sabbiad Ciaran O’Lionaird Athletics 1500m B
2005 Lignano Sabbiad Eoin Healy Athletics 2000m Steeplechase B
2005 Lignano Sabbiad David McCarthy Athletics 800m S
2005 Lignano Sabbiad Ireland Soccer 11-a-side (Men’s) B
2007 Belgrade Charlotte Ffrench O’Carroll Athletics 3000m S
2007 Belgrade Niamh Whelan Athletics 100m B
2007 Belgrade Noel Collins Athletics 2000m Steeplechase S
2007 Belgrade Kourosh Foroughi Athletics High Jump B
2007 Belgrade Grainne Murphy Swimming 400m Freestyle B
2009 Tampere Ciara Mageean Athletics 1500m G
2009 Tampere Shane Quinn Athletics 3000m S
2009 Tampere Christine McMahon Athletics 400m Hurdles S
2009 Tampere Caoimhe King Athletics 4x100m B
2009 Tampere Joanna Mills Athletics 4x100m B
2009 Tampere Joan Healy Athletics 4x100m B
2009 Tampere Christine McMahon Athletics 4x100m B
2009 Tampere Sycerika McMahon Swimming 400m Freestyle S
2009 Tampere Sycerika McMahon Swimming 200m Individual Medley B
2009 Tampere Sycerika McMahon Swimming 400m Individual Medley B
2011 Trabzon Ben Kiely Athletics 400mh G
2011 Trabzon Megan Kiely Athletics 400mh B
2011 Trabzon Ruairí Finnegan Athletics 1500m G
2011 Trabzon Siofra Cléirigh Buttner Athletics 1500m S
2011 Trabzon Sarah Lavin Athletics 110mh B
2011 Trabzon Karl Griffin Athletics 800m B
2011 Trabzon Brian O’Sullivan Swimming 50m Freestyle B
2013 Utrecht William Crowe Athletics 1500m S
2013 Utrecht Roseanna McGuckian Athletics 200m B
2013 Utrecht Siobhra O’Flaherty Athletics 3000m S
2013 Utrecht Louise Shanahan Athletics 800m G
2013 Utrecht Phoebe Murphy Athletics 4x100m G
2013 Utrecht Roseanna McGuckian Athletics 4x100m G
2013 Utrecht Laura Ann Costello Athletics 4x100m G
2013 Utrecht Niamh McNicol Athletics 4x100m G
2015 Tbilisi Ciara Neville Athletics 100m G
2015 Tbilisi Kevin McGrath Athletics 1500m G
2015 Tbilisi Gina Akpe-Moses Athletics 200m S
2015 Tbilisi Ryan Carthy Walsh Athletics High Jump S
2015 Tbilisi Sommer Lecky Athletics High Jump B
2015 Tbilisi Conor Ferguson Swimming 100m Backstroke S
2015 Tbilisi Ellen Walshe Swimming 100m Butterfly S
2015 Tbilisi Conor Ferguson Swimming 200m Backstroke S
2015 Tbilisi Antoinette Neamt Swimming 400m Freestyle S
2015 Tbilisi Antoinette Neamt Swimming 800m Freestyle B
2017 Gyor Patience Jumbo-Gula Athletics 100m B
2017 Gyor Sarah Healy Athletics 1500m G
2017 Gyor Rhasidat Adeleke Athletics 200m S
2017 Gyor Jade Williams Athletics Hammer Throw B
2017 Gyor Niamh Foley Athletics 4x100m B
2017 Gyor Rhasidat Adeleke Athletics 4x100m B
2017 Gyor Miriam Daly Athletics 4x100m B
2017 Gyor Patience Jumbo-Gula Athletics 4x100m B
2017 Gyor Lara Gillespie Cycling Time Trial S
2019 Baku Rhasidat Adeleke Athletics 100m G
2019 Baku Rhasidat Adeleke Athletics 200m G
2019 Baku Molly Mayne Swimming 100m Breaststroke B
2019 Baku Molly Mayne Swimming 200m Breaststroke B
2022 Banska Bystrica Sean Cronin Athletics 1500m B
2023 Maribor Cian Crampton Athletics Discus B
2023 Maribor Conor Murphy Cycling Time Trial S
