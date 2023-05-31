Team Irelands Fittest Sponsor

On May 26th 2023, our valued stakeholders came together for the second annual Team Ireland’s Fittest Sponsor event. Made to simulate the Olympic Games and similar in terms of competitiveness(!), this year saw six teams – our title sponsor Permanent TSB and partners Allianz, Deloitte, Flogas, McKeever and Sport Ireland – go head to head.

On the National Sports Campus, in front of a vocal crowd, all teams competed in six sports – with great encouragement from their own personal Olympic coaches. From Egg and Spoon to Gymnastics and even a Sack and Space Hopper Race, the games may sound easy but competition was tough! After many fierce battles and even a tie breaker winner-takes-all Tug of War, Deloitte were crowned worthy champions, joined on the podium by Permanent TSB in second and Flogas in third.

A special thank you to Gourmet Food Parlour (official catering supplier for Team Ireland) who provided the lunch and BBQ for our hungry teams and their fans, the Bash Brothers drumming trio and Viva School of Dance who provided the entertainment, Greg O’Shea who ensured our teams were warmed up and ready for action, Sport Ireland Campus for hosting us and of course to our sponsor and partners as well as our coaches for making the day such a success!

Check out our videos and pictures of the day here.

Teams lined out as follows:

Permanent TSB

Captain: Andrew Walsh and Ger Mitchell

Coach: Shane Ryan (Swimming – Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016)

Allianz

Captain: Anna McCarthy

Coach: Kellie Harrington (Boxing – Toyko 2020 Gold Medallist)

Deloitte

Captain: John Kelly

Coach: Sarah Lavin (Athletics – Tokyo 2020)

Flogas

Captain: John Conroy

Coach: Kenneth Egan (Boxing – Bejing 2008 Silver Medallist)

McKeever Sports

Captain: Padraic McKeever

Coach: Jordan Conroy (Rugby 7s – Tokyo 2020)

Sport Ireland

Captain: Niamh O’Sullivan

Coach: Aidan Walsh (Boxing – Tokyo 2020 Bronze Medallist