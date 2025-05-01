Team Ireland Gears Up for Milano Cortina 2026: Innovation, Collaboration & Excitement Ahead

Team Ireland is already deep in preparation for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games, with momentum building after a successful Chef de Mission (CdM) seminar in March. For the first time, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the local organising committee held a joint Olympic and Paralympic CdM seminar for a Winter Games — a move that proved both effective and forward-thinking.

A Warm Welcome in Milan

Before the seminar officially kicked off, Team Ireland Chef de Mission, Nancy Chillingworth and Sport Director Martin Burke met with Maria Sheehy, the newly appointed Irish Consulate General in Milan. Their discussion focused on Team Ireland’s strategic planning for the Games and opportunities for engagement with the Irish community in Italy during the event.

A Games Like No Other

Milano Cortina 2026 will break new ground in how Winter Games are delivered. With six athlete villages spread across northern Italy — from Milan and Livigno to Cortina and Anterselva — this decentralised model showcases a shift towards sustainability and the reuse of existing infrastructure. Villages will range from new apartments and a revamped military training academy to hotels and even a temporary village built on a former airfield in Cortina.

Despite some early delays, preparations appear to be back on track. During the visit, the newly redeveloped Cortina Sliding Track saw its first test runs, a major milestone for one of the Games’ key venues.

Particularly challenging for this Games are the significant distances and difficult snowy mountainous terrain between clusters and villages. Each cluster is being set up to operate independently and cross cluster travel, particularly between the mountain clusters is not recommended.

High Demand and Historic Ceremonies

Excitement is palpable, with 50% of tickets already sold — even before the general public sale. Some high-profile events are already fully booked.

In another departure from tradition, the ceremonies will reflect the Games’ decentralised nature. The Opening Ceremony will take place at Milan’s iconic San Siro Stadium, while the Closing Ceremony will be held at the historic Arena di Verona. Only ice hockey and skating athletes will parade in Milan, while other competitors will celebrate locally in Livigno, Cortina, and Predazzo — with each nation’s athlete parade broadcast simultaneously from each village via split screen. This innovation is designed to minimise travel demands on athletes and ensure broader participation. Team flag bearers can be located in any village.

Team Ireland: United Across Villages

Team Ireland is currently tracking athletes in seven disciplines: skating, alpine skiing, luge, skeleton, cross-country skiing, snowboard, and freestyle skiing. With potential presence in five separate villages, we face unique logistical and cultural challenges. Building a cohesive team environment, managing accreditation, and providing adequate support — especially physiotherapy and medical services — are all front of mind.

To address elements of this, we have teamed up with Denmark and Iceland in a ground-breaking collaboration to share medical and physio support across all three nations. This ensures that athletes receive the care they need, regardless of location. A Games Head of Performance Support (GHOPS) has just been appointed to lead this project for Team Ireland, with an official announcement coming soon.

Looking Ahead

Preparations are ramping up across the board. Sport-specific performance meetings are ongoing, parade uniforms have been signed off with outerwear partner Vist, and village clothing is in development with McKeever. Competition wear is also being fine-tuned in collaboration with discipline-specific manufacturers.

At the end of this month six Irish Olympic hopefuls will gather in Dublin for a team camp, which will involve information sharing, team building and media opportunities.

As the countdown to Milano Cortina 2026 continues, Team Ireland is embracing innovation, collaboration, and a clear focus on athlete experience. With a bold plan in place, excitement is building for what promises to be a truly unique Winter Games.