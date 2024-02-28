Team Ireland House Paris 2024 Tickets Now on Sale

Opportunity to buy tickets for the biggest party in Paris during the Olympic Games

Tickets to the Team Ireland House at the Paris Olympic Games officially go on sale today. Irish fans travelling to the Olympic Games are invited to join what is guaranteed to be the biggest party in Paris next year, taking place in the iconic O’Sullivan’s By the Mill beside the famous Moulin Rouge in Paris. For 18 nights, from the 25 July to the 11 August, Irish and International entertainment acts will be performing, with screens throughout the venues displaying Irish-focused action from the competition venues.

Tickets can be purchased on THIS PORTAL, at €25.50 each per night, affordable tickets for a memorable experience. The Team Ireland House brings together families and fans to celebrate the Olympic Games in Paris, with watch parties each night and an opportunity to rub shoulders with Irish Olympians, past and present.

The official hospitality partner for Team Ireland, O’Sullivans Group, will be free and family-friendly from early until 5pm each day in O’Sullivan’s By the Mill, before it switches to ticketholders and 18+ only, remaining open until 5am!

Commercial Director with the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Catherine Tiernan, said,

“We are so excited to launch the sale of tickets for the Team Ireland House today. It was really important to us to create an inclusive and welcoming space for Irish fans to gather and celebrate while providing the best of Irish and International music, entertainment and watch parties for Team Ireland events. This is really gearing up to be the biggest part in Paris, so it is important to secure your tickets early, as places are limited, and when the tickets are gone, they’re gone. The Ireland House at O’Sullivans By the Mill will be the must-visit destination for all fans, and we are keen that everyone knows where to go to support, celebrate and even meet your favourite Team Ireland athletes in Paris.”

Thomas O’Sullivan, owner and founder of O’Sullivans Group, said,

“We are delighted to welcome Team Ireland and Irish fans to O’Sullivans By the Mill during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Already a familiar location for Irish and international fans alike, we look forward to making amazing new memories with friends new and old at the Team Ireland House.”

Key information about Team Ireland House including location, Team Ireland schedule of events and FAQs can all be found on our website HERE.