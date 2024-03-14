Team Ireland Kickstart Centenary Celebrations at Trinity College Dublin

Yesterday, the Olympic Federation of Ireland brought together a number of Olympians to kickstart our centenary celebrations at Trinity College Dublin. Last night’s function was the first in a series of events that Team Ireland has planned throughout our Centenary year to celebrate our Olympians, recognise their achievements and inspire the next generation of athletes to pursue their dreams. These will culminate with our Centenary Ball on November 9th when we aim to bring as many Team Ireland Olympians together as possible.

View the imagery from the evening below.