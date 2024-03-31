Team Ireland Name Rowing Team For World Cup I

Ireland have named their rowing team for the World Cup I event in Italy next month, as preparations go up a gear for the summer’s Paris Games.

The World Rowing Cups are an annual series of three regattas that lead in to the World Rowing Championships.

World Cup I takes place from 12 to 14 April in Varese, 55km north of Milan.

World Rowing Championships bronze medallists Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch compete in the men’s double, with Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan – who also won bronze at last September’s Worlds – combining in the men’s pair.

In the women’s pair Fiona Murtagh and Aifric Keogh team up again. They were part of the women’s four crew that claimed bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

All three crews have already qualified their respective boats for Paris thanks to their showing at the 2023 Worlds.

Women’s Four

Emily Hegarty (Skibbereen RC)

Natalie Long (Lee Valley RC)

Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians BC)

Imogen Magner (Carlow RC)

Men’s Four

John Kearney (UCC RC)

Andrew Sheehan (UCC RC)

Jack Dorney (Shandon BC/Harvard)

Ronan Byrne (Shandon RC)

Women’s Pair (Qualified Boat for Paris)

Fiona Murtagh (University of Galway RC)

Aifric Keogh (Gráinne Mhaol RC)

Men’s Pair (Qualified Boat for Paris)

Nathan Timoney (Enniskillen Royal BC)

Ross Corrigan (Portora BC)

Men’s Double (Qualified Boat for Paris)

Philip Doyle (Belfast BC)

Daire Lynch (Clonmel RC)

Women’s Single

Sanita Puspure (Old Collegians BC)

Men’s Single

Konan Pazzaia (Queen’s University Belfast BC)

Brian Colsh (University of Galway BC)