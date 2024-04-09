TEAM IRELAND REVEAL EXCITING OPENING CEREMONY WEAR FOR PARIS 2024

OLYMPIC FEDERATION OF IRELAND REVEAL

EXCITING OPENING CEREMONY WEAR FOR PARIS 2024

Bespoke outfit celebrating 100 Years of Team Ireland designed by top Irish fashion designer Laura Weber through her brand LW Pearl

The Olympic Federation of Ireland today revealed the Opening Ceremony wear that will be worn by Team Ireland at the Olympic Games this summer in Paris. Top Irish designer Laura Weber, through her brand LW Pearl, has created a bespoke uniform for the Irish Olympic team, which reflects a balance between tradition and contemporary trends, in line with the 100th anniversary of Team Ireland competing at the Olympic Games.

Dublin-born designer Laura Weber has been based in New York since 2013 and has her own fashion atelier in the garment district. Weber is a prominent figure in the New York fashion industry and is renowned for her innovative and luxurious embellishments. The Opening Ceremony wear for Team Ireland comprises two blazers, for the Opening and Closing Ceremony, a t-shirt, shoes and trousers options. The suits incorporate national emblems and embellishments, each specifically designed to represent the journey of Irish athletes.

CLICK HERE FOR THE DESIGN STORY OF TEAM IRELAND’S OFFICIAL WEAR COLLECTION

Team Ireland Opening Ceremony wear – Design Features:

Sustainability is at the heart of the processthe fabrics are made from recycled plastics with practical elements to ensure athletes stay cool in the heat.

The sleeve is adorned with the embroidered county patch of each Olympian, artistically interpreted with beads, sequins and stones.

There are four shamrocks in different techniques of embellishments representing the four provinces of Ireland.

On the inside facing of each jacket the name of the athlete is included in embroidery making it a permanent and treasured souvenir for each athlete.

The Closing Ceremony jacket includes strapping around the neck that forms a star to frame a medal for comfort and iconic photographs.

Team Ireland athletes represent the best of Irish athletic talent, and similarly, Weber represents the best of Irish talent in her field. She is best known for her embroidery for Dr. Biden’s inauguration coat and dress, the Rathfarnham designer works with names like Rhianna, Kaia Gerber and Lily Aldridge, as well as her work with designers including Gabriella Hearst, Proenza Shouler and Thom Browne.

Speaking at the official launch, Weber said,

“I am so proud to represent and interpret Ireland’s identity on a global stage. I wanted our athletes to look amazing while they perform at their peak on behalf of Ireland. The Olympic uniforms were a story I wanted to tell for Ireland. Clothes change how you feel, and how you show up, and I wanted to make the best for our athletes. I want to thank every athlete, and the Olympic Federation of Ireland, for allowing me this opportunity to work with the team.”

Speaking on behalf of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024, Gavin Noble added,

“We are delighted to officially announce LW Pearl as the designer of Opening Ceremony wear for Team Ireland at the Paris Olympic Games this summer. Laura Weber is one of Ireland’s brightest talents in the fashion world, and it is very fitting that on our 100th year of competing at the Olympic Games that we work with someone who also represents the Best of Ireland.”

Revealing the outfits were Team Ireland athletes Dean Clancy (Sligo, Boxing), and Lara Gillespie (Wicklow, Cycling), both of whom are targeting their first Olympic Games. Speaking at the launch, Clancy said,

“Getting to see the Opening Ceremony outfits makes it very real. The Olympic Games is the pinnacle of any athlete’s career, and it will be an especially proud moment for all of us athletes and our families this year, kicking off with the parade of nations on the Seine.”

For the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, the Opening Ceremony takes place outside the stadium, on the River Seine, with each nation parading on a boat, Gillespie said,