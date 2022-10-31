Team Ireland Schedule - Track World Championships

Team Ireland are in action at the UCI Track World Championships from October 12th to 16th as a strong team travels to Paris.

Ireland will be represented by Emily Kay, Lara Gillespie, Kelly Murphy, Mia Griffin and Alice Sharpe competing in a range of endurance events while Orla Walsh will compete in the sprint and 500m TT event.

After a successful European Championships in Munich, Team Ireland are hoping for more strong performances and experiencing the velodrome that will host the 2024 Olympics Track events in Saint-Quentine-en-Yvelines.

And Ireland will compete in eight different events beginning on Wednesday, October 12th and finishing on Saturday, October 15th.

TEAM IRELAND SCHEDULE

Wednesday, October 12

Team Pursuit Qualifying - Emily Kay, Lara Gillespie, Kelly Murphy, Alice Sharpe.

Scratch 10 km Final - Lara Gillespie.

Thursday, October 13

Sprint Qualifying - Orla Walsh

Elimination Final - Alice Sharpe

Friday, October 14

Omnium - Emily Kay

Saturday, October 15

500m TT Qualifying - Orla Walsh

Individual Pursuit Qualifying - Kelly Murphy

Madison 30km Final - Mia Griffin, Alice Sharpe

Full schedule and timings can be found here.

Follow all the Team Ireland updates and more on the Cycling Ireland social media channels throughout the championships.