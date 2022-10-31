Team Ireland Schedule - Track World Championships

Team Ireland are in action at the UCI Track World Championships from October 12th to 16th as a strong team travels to Paris. 

Ireland will be represented by Emily Kay, Lara Gillespie, Kelly Murphy, Mia Griffin and Alice Sharpe competing in a range of endurance events while Orla Walsh will compete in the sprint and 500m TT event.   

After a successful European Championships in Munich, Team Ireland are hoping for more strong performances and experiencing the velodrome that will host the 2024 Olympics Track events in Saint-Quentine-en-Yvelines.  

And Ireland will compete in eight different events beginning on Wednesday, October 12th and finishing on Saturday, October 15th. 

TEAM IRELAND SCHEDULE  

Wednesday, October 12 

Team Pursuit Qualifying - Emily Kay, Lara Gillespie, Kelly Murphy, Alice Sharpe.  

Scratch 10 km Final - Lara Gillespie. 

Thursday, October 13 

Sprint Qualifying - Orla Walsh 

Elimination Final - Alice Sharpe 

Friday, October 14 

Omnium - Emily Kay 

Saturday, October 15 

500m TT Qualifying - Orla Walsh 

Individual Pursuit Qualifying - Kelly Murphy 

Madison 30km Final - Mia Griffin, Alice Sharpe 

Full schedule and timings can be found here. 

Follow all the Team Ireland updates and more on the Cycling Ireland social media channels throughout the championships. 

  • SPONSOR

  • OFFICIAL PARTNERS

  • SUPPLIERS

  • WORLDWIDE OLYMPIC PARTNERS

  • WORLDWIDE OLYMPIC PARTNERS

© 2021 Olympic Federation of Ireland.
Registered in Dublin No. 82262.
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram