TEAM IRELAND SELECTS THIRTY-FIVE ATHLETES ACROSS EIGHT SPORTS TO COMPETE AT THE EYOF IN SKOPJE

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has today named thirty-five athletes who will compete across eight sports in the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) taking place later this month. The EYOF is the largest European multi-sport event for young athletes aged 14-17, typically held every two years. This year it takes place in Skopje, North Macedonia, and will run from the 20–27 of July.
The EYOF is a prestigious event that plays an important role in the overall development of athletes, as it mimics the Olympic Games model, preparing athletes for the nuances of performing in a multi-sport environment. This year’s event will see forty-eight countries across Europe participate in the event, with over 4,000 athletes competing.
Team Ireland athletes who have been selected for this year’s event gathered at the official team day yesterday, where they picked up their kit, and heard from Tokyo and Paris Olympian, Ellen Walshe, who won a silver medal in the 100m Butterfly (swimming) at the EYOF in Tbilisi in 2015. The decorated and experienced swimmer shared her invaluable Games experience and insights with the young athletes before their departure.
Speaking at the team day, Walshe reflected on the key role the EYOF played in her Olympic journey, encouraging athletes to stay focused on their own performances and not get distracted by the excitement. She described the EYOF as the closest experience to an Olympic Games and said that competing at Tbilisi 2015 helped her adapt to the village environment in both Tokyo and Paris.
Announcing the team, Olympic Federation of Ireland Chef de Mission for the EYOF, Gavin Noble said,
“The EYOF is a key milestone on the Olympic pathway, a chance for athletes to gain invaluable experience in a high-performance, multi-sport environment. This is a competitive and ambitious Team Ireland group, and while many are making their debut, they’re ready to step up. We are delighted to include a few new sports to this year’s programme, like Basketball 3×3, Table Tennis and Taekwondo, and look forward to supporting the whole team.”
The Irish team departs for Skopje on the 18th of July, with competition starting on the 20th of July. Coverage of the Games can be viewed on https://eoctv.org/ with daily recaps and results of the Irish action on the Team Ireland channels.
Previous medal winners from the EYOF include many of Team Ireland’s top performers like Rhasidat Adeleke, Lara Gillespie, Sarah Lavin and Sarah Healy. See the full list HERE.
Team Ireland Athletes (full details below)
Athletics
Lucie Cawley (Sligo) W 2000SC
Erin Friel (Donegal) W 400, W Medley Relay
Emma Hickey (Wexford) W 3000
Destiny Lawal (Limerick) W 100, W Medley Relay
Ellis McHugh (Waterford) W 400 H, W Medley Relay
Molly Daly (Kilkenny) W 200, W Medley Relay
Joe Burke (Tipperary), M 200
Lorcán Forde Dunne (Drogheda) M 1500
Matthew Newell (Galway), M 5km Race Walk
Conor Penney (Galway), M High Jump
Ben Sykes (Belfast) M 100
Isaac Vickers (Kerry), M 800
Thomas Williams (Cavan) M Hammer Throw
Jacqui Freyne – Team Leader
Niamh Fitzgerald – Coach
Dermot McGranaghan – Coach
Badminton
Hannah Shochan (Dublin) Girl’s Singles, Mixed Doubles
Luke Marks (Roscrea), Boy’s Singles, Mixed Doubles
Michael O’Meara – Team Leader
Basketball 3×3
Aoibheann Donnelly (Belfast) Girls 3×3
Helena Keane (Dublin), Girls 3×3
Faye McDonnell (Kilkenny), Girls 3×3
Muireann Teahan (Kerry), Girls 3×3
Niamh Dwyer – Team Leader
Cycling
Aoife Craig (Antrim) Road Race, Time-Trial (F)
Emer Heverin (Belfast) Road Race, Time-Trial (F)
Katie Turner (Dublin) Road Race, Time-Trial (F)
Tom Lane (Kanturk) Road Race, Time-Trial (M)
Rían McCrystal (Dundalk) Road Race, Time-Trial (M)
Caleb McGreevy (Armagh) Road Race, Time-Trial, Mountain Bike (M)
Michael Black – Team Leader
Eve McCrystal – Coach
Lindsay Gamble – Mechanic
Thomas Fallon – Physio
Gymnastics
Estella Volkoff (Carlingford) Girl’s Artistic Gymnastics
Roisin Hickey (Dublin) Girl’s Artistic Gymnastics
Chester Enríquez (Newtownabbey) Boy’s Artistic Gymnastics
Finlay Hazleton (Craigavon) Boy’s Artistic Gymnastics
Robert Ward (Dublin) Boy’s Artistic Gymnastics
Jonathan Stevenson – Team Leader
Conor McGovern – Coach
Nicole Cassidy – Coach
Sergey Sizhanov – Coach
Swimming
Julia Dziedzic (Swords) W 200m Backstroke, W 200 Freestyle, W 200 IM, W 400 IM, W 400 Freestyle
Anna Joyce (Ratoath) W 100 Breaststroke, W 200 Breaststroke
Shea Mathers (Newry) W 100 Butterfly, M 200 Butterfly
Jade Murphy – Team Leader
Table Tennis
Peadar Sheridan (Belfast) Boy’s Singles
Connor Higgins – Team Leader
Taekwondo
Charleigh Lee Smithers (Dublin) Girl’s 63+
John Kelly – Team Leader