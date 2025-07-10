TEAM IRELAND SUPPORT TEAM ANNOUNCED FOR THE EYOF IN SKOPJE THIS MONTH

The Olympic Federation of Ireland is pleased to confirm the performance support service team that will travel with Team Ireland to the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Skopje this July.

Continuing the important partnership with the Sport Ireland Institute, the EYOF support team will be led by Julianne Ryan, who will serve as Head of Performance Services. Her multidisciplinary team includes Dr Amélie Roland as Chief Medical Officer, and physiotherapists Brendan O’Connell and Ellen Clohessy.

Speaking on the appointments, Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Skopje 2025, Gavin Noble, said,

“The partnership with the Sport Ireland Institute is an essential part of how we prepare and support our athletes on the Olympic pathway. The EYOF is not only a competition, it’s a learning and development opportunity for both athletes and staff. Having a world-class team in place, led by Julianne, ensures that our athletes will have the best care, guidance and performance support during their time in Skopje. We are grateful for the continued collaboration with the Institute in creating the right environment for success.”

Julianne Ryan – Head of Performance Services

Julianne Ryan, Senior Physiotherapist at the Sport Ireland Institute, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having supported high-performance athletes at every level across numerous sports. Her Games journey began at the European Games in Baku in 2015 and spans three Olympic Games – Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024.

Skopje will mark Julianne’s fourth EYOF, and her third time leading the performance support function as Head of Performance Services. In this role, she oversees the planning and delivery of athlete support before and during the Games, working across disciplines to ensure Team Ireland’s young athletes have the environment and care they need to perform at their best.

Her background includes extensive support of athletes in boxing, hockey, swimming, and gymnastics. Known for her collaborative leadership style, Julianne thrives in multidisciplinary team settings and is looking forward to helping guide Ireland’s rising stars in Skopje.

Dr Amélie Roland – Chief Medical Officer

A key figure in the Sport Ireland Institute’s medical team, Dr Amélie Roland, will take on the role of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for Team Ireland in Skopje.

With a strong interest in sports medicine and women’s health, Amélie has worked across a variety of sports, currently supporting the Irish women’s hockey team.

Sport has been part of Amélie’s life since childhood, from gymnastics to triathlon, and that lifelong connection brings real empathy and insight to her medical care. As CMO, she will work closely with both athletes and support staff to help manage health, well-being, and performance throughout the Games period.

Brendan O’Connell – Physiotherapist

Joining the EYOF support team is experienced chartered physiotherapist Brendan O’Connell, who brings a strong track record in elite sport to the role. Brendan has supported high-performance athletes through his work with the Sport Ireland Institute and in private practice at SPARC Physio.

His sporting CV includes physiotherapy roles with the Ireland Men’s and Women’s 7s squads, the Dublin Senior Hurlers, and seven seasons with Leinster Rugby, where he supported both academy and senior players. Brendan holds advanced degrees in musculoskeletal sport science and concussion research, and is well respected for his integrated, evidence-based approach to athlete care.

Ellen Clohessy – Physiotherapist (Gymnastics)

Making her EYOF debut, Ellen Clohessy joins the support team as physiotherapist with a focus on Gymnastics. Based in Cork, Ellen is a CORU-registered and ISCP-accredited physiotherapist with a Master’s in Sports & Exercise Medicine. She brings valuable experience working with Cork Camogie, Blackrock Hurling, and Cork Boat Club, and is the lead physiotherapist in a teenage Pilates programme focused on recovery and injury prevention for adolescent athletes.

A former competitive rower herself, Ellen understands first-hand the physical and mental demands of high-performance sport. Her athlete-centred approach emphasises performance optimisation, rehabilitation, and wellbeing making her a vital addition to the EYOF delegation.