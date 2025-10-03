Team Ireland Updates

2025 Sport for Business Children and Sport Conference

The 2025 Sport for Business Children and Sport Conference, proudly sponsored by Allianz, brought together athletes, students, and educators for an inspiring day of discussion and celebration of youth sport.

A highlight of the event was a lively Q&A with Team Ireland’s five medallists Chester Enriquez (Gold and Bronze in Gymnastics), Ben Sykes (Bronze in 100m), Ellis McHugh (Bronze in 400mH) Erin Friel (Bronze in 400m), and Joe Burke (Bronze in 200m) from this summer’s European Youth Olympic Festival in Skopje. The young athletes shared honest reflections on balancing the demands of school and sport, Enriquez spoke about keeping his focus on gymnastics, whilst also keeping an eye on his A Levels,

“Sport is difficult. Life is hard, and you need multiple paths to choose from.”

They spoke about their ambitions for the years ahead, and the special moments that defined their medal-winning experiences, and also about the impact of their success on their wider communities, from family and friends to the enthusiastic welcome they received from their schools on returning home.

The conference also shone a light on innovation in sports science education, with presentations from winners of last year’s PEXpo – Ireland’s flagship schools’ physical education and sports science showcase, supported by Dare to Believe and Allianz. Students discussed their award-winning projects and how the experience has helped shape their future ambitions. Their insights came at the perfect time, coinciding with the call for entries for next year’s PEXpo.

Irish representation in discussions on the international Olympic movement stage.

This week, the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) has been active on the international stage, with important contributions in governance, innovation, and communications.

In Malta, CEO Peter Sherrard and Operations Manager Linda O’Reilly are attending the 45th European Olympic Committees (EOC) Seminar and Olympic Solidarity Forum. On Thursday morning, Sherrard addressed delegates on the theme of governance, reflecting on both the basic principles and potential improvements in this crucial area. “Governance is so fundamental to all of us as it is needed to build trust across all stakeholders,” he said, stressing the importance of transparency and accountability for National Olympic Committees.

Meanwhile, in Lausanne, Athletes’ Commission member and Tokyo Olympian Hannah McLoughlin (Hockey) represented Ireland at the IOC’s Innovation in Action Booster Programme, having been awarded a scholarship to participate. She was one of just four athletes chosen to join IOC delegates for the three-day programme, which explored innovation, AI, and sustainability with the aim of shaping a greener future for the Olympic Games.

Reflecting on the experience, McLoughlin highlighted the depth of learning and collaboration: the programme was led by Cyril Bouquet, Head of Innovation at IMD, with José Parra Moyano offering powerful insights on digital strategy and AI. The Creative Leap team guided participants in developing and pitching projects built around the pillars of Value, Data, and People, while live illustrations by Sébastien Gerbier brought ideas to life throughout.

McLoughlin’s group pitched the concept of the Olympic Green Pass, a sustainability-focused idea for future Games, receiving encouraging feedback from IOC experts Julie Duffus and Jon Wyatt OLY.

“This experience has not only broadened my perspective but has reinforced my passion for innovation within sport,” she said, expressing her gratitude to the IOC, IMD, and the programme leaders and facilitators.

Finally, Heather Boyle, OFI’s Head of Communications also represented Ireland at an IOC Communications Seminar in Lausanne. The event brought together lead communications professionals from National Olympic Committees and International Federations to collaborate on the challenges and opportunities of the ever-evolving media landscape. Sessions included engaging discussions and presentations on the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games, LA 2028, and other major topics shaping Olympic communications in the years ahead.

Athletes’ Commission Updates

Last Monday, the Athletes’ Commission, with the expertise of Deloitte, hosted a webinar for athletes focused on navigating the Irish tax system. The session marked the first step in a broader exploration aimed at supporting athletes through education and advocacy.

This initiative will continue with wider discussions aimed at achieving greater recognition within the Irish system for athletes who dedicate themselves full-time to representing their country on the world stage.

More to come as this important work develops.