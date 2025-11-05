Team Ireland Updates

Olympic Federation of Ireland Appoints Liam Cullen as Independent Director

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) is pleased to announce that, following an extensive recruitment process, Liam Cullen has been appointed to its Board as an Independent Director.

In 2024, the OFI membership voted to increase the number of Independent Directors from two, enabling the recruitment of additional expertise and further strengthening the independence and governance of the Board.

Liam brings extensive experience in public affairs and policy, having served as Head of Corporate Policy for GSK and, more recently as Director of Government Affairs with Johnson & Johnson Ireland. He currently holds the position of Director of Government Affairs and Strategic Partnerships within Campus Ireland which is the representative group of all the Johnson and Johnson entities in Ireland.

Before joining Johnson & Johnson, Liam was a Partner with a London-based geopolitical consultancy, managing its Irish practice. He also worked for over a decade with GSK, leading a global policy team and serving as Head of Government Affairs in Ireland.

Earlier in his career, Liam served as an Irish Government Adviser on Health and Children’s Policy, and as an Economic and Political Adviser with the US State Department. He has also held leadership roles in the not-for-profit sector, including as CEO of an Irish NGO supporting foster care families and as a Non-Executive Director within the Irish disability sector, including at the Central Remedial Clinic.

Welcoming Liam’s appointment, OFI President Lochlann Walsh said:

“We are delighted to have Liam join the OFI Board. As the OFI’s role in the Irish sports system becomes more central, it is important that we have skills around the board table that help us engage positively with all our public stakeholders, both nationally and at EU level. Liam’s experience in public affairs is a great addition to the organisation, and I, and my fellow board members, look forward to working with him over the coming years to further enhance our ability to deliver for our athletes.”

Speaking on his appointment, Liam Cullen said:

“I’m honoured to join the Board of the Olympic Federation of Ireland at such an exciting time for Irish sport. Following the outstanding performances in Paris, there is huge momentum and opportunity as we look ahead to Los Angeles 2028. I look forward to contributing to the Federation’s work in supporting athletes to reach their full potential, and to ensuring that Team Ireland continues to thrive on the world stage.”

Team Ireland EYOF Medallists Honoured with Visit to the Dáil

Last week, Team Ireland’s medallists from the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Skopje were hosted at the Dáil for a special visit recognising their outstanding achievements. The young athletes were joined by their coaches, parents, and family members, marking a proud moment for all involved.

The group enjoyed lunch in the Dáil before taking part in a photo opportunity with An Taoiseach, celebrating their performances on the international stage and the bright future of Irish sport.

Also in attendance were key figures from the Irish sporting community, including Ciaran Gallagher, CEO of Gymnastics Ireland; Dr Una May, CEO of Sport Ireland; and Brid Golden, President of Athletics Ireland. The Olympic Federation of Ireland was represented by President Lochlann Walsh, CEO Peter Sherrard, and EYOF Chef de Mission Gavin Noble.

The visit was a fitting recognition of the athletes’ dedication and success, and a celebration of the support network behind them that helps pave the way for the next generation of Olympians.

4th LA28 Planning Visit – October 2025

Earlier this month, Team Ireland’s Chef de Mission for the LA 2028 Olympic Games, Gavin Noble, and Deputy Chef de Mission Nancy Chillingworth travelled to Los Angeles to assess potential pre-Games training sites. The visit also included a review of hotel options in the Long Beach and Pasadena areas, taking budget considerations into account as part of the wider Games planning process. Progress has been made across many of the sports, with more visits planned in 2026 to allow a broad integration of sports.

OFI EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH GOURMET FOOD PARLOUR THROUGH TO LA 2028

Since 2022, Gourmet Food Parlour has worked closely with Team Ireland, ensuring that athletes and staff are provided with high-quality, nutritious meals tailored to the needs of elite performers. The extension of this partnership builds on a successful collaboration across multiple Olympic cycles. Read more here.