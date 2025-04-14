Team Ireland Weekend Highlights, April 12–13, 2025

From Augusta to Dublin, Belgium to the Basque Country, Irish athletes produced standout performances across a range of Olympic sports this weekend.

Rory McIlroy Completes Career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy delivered a defining moment for Irish sport this weekend, winning the 2025 Masters Tournament and becoming just the sixth golfer in history — and the first European — to complete the career Grand Slam.

His dramatic playoff victory over Justin Rose ends an 11-year wait for another major and places him firmly among the game’s all-time greats.

World-Class Performances at Irish Open Swimming Championships

Ireland’s top swimmers shone at the Irish Open Championships in Dublin, with senior stars securing qualifications and rising names stepping up.

Tom Fannon: Set a championship record (21.78) in the 50m freestyle to qualify for the World Aquatics Championships

Daniel Wiffen: Delivered the fastest 800m freestyle time in the world this year (7:41.52) — also World-qualified

Ellen Walshe: Qualified for Worlds in both the 200m individual medley and 200m butterfly

Danielle Hill: Delivered strong sprint backstroke performances, showing great consistency and leadership

Mona McSharry, Olympic bronze medallist, competed in breaststroke events — a key pillar in the Irish team

Evan Bailey: Posted a PB of 1:47.04 in the 200m freestyle, qualifying for both the World University Games and European U23 Championships

John Shortt: Continued his strong season with a composed swim in the 100m backstroke, hitting European U23 qualifying time

Ellie McCartney: Clocked 1:07.00 in the 100m breaststroke — the second-fastest Irish time ever

Clare Custer (17): Claimed her first national title in the 1500m freestyle

Shea Mathers: Achieved a consideration time for the 2025 European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in the 100m Butterfly

Julia Dziedzic: Achieved a consideration time for the 2025 European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in the 200m Backstroke

The 2025 EYOF takes place from 20–26 July in Skopje, North Macedonia, representing a key milestone for Ireland’s youth athletes.

Ben Healy Breaks Through in the Basque Country

Ben Healy produced a dominant performance in Stage 5 of the Itzulia Basque Country, launching a 55km solo attack to take the win — Ireland’s first stage victory at the event since 1989.

Healy was also active in Stage 6, attacking on the climbs and further underlining his world-class form.

Lara Gillespie Impresses at Paris-Roubaix Femmes

UAE Team ADQ’s Lara Gillespie finished 18th in her debut at the legendary Paris-Roubaix Femmes, holding her own on the brutal cobblestones in one of cycling’s toughest one-day races.

Efrem Gidey Places 4th at European Running Championships

At the European Running Championships in Belgium, Efrem Gidey ran a strong race to finish 4th in the Half Marathon, continuing his rise among Europe’s elite distance runners.

Nhat Nguyen Reaches Quarter-Finals at European Championships

In Denmark, Nhat Nguyen reached the quarter-finals of the European Badminton Championships, following a convincing win over Luxembourg’s Jerome Pauquet before being stopped by France’s Alex Lanier.