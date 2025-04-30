The OFI placed as a Strong tier score in trust, respect, admiration & esteem the public has for organisations

The annual Ireland Reputation Index 2025 study is based on the perceptions of over 5,000 members of the public. It measures the level of trust, respect, admiration and esteem the public has for 100 of the largest, most familiar and most important organisations in Ireland, alongside 100 reputation, brand, purpose and ESG indicators. The study took place between the 3rd January and 17th March 2025.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has moved up by ten points from a Moderate tier score of 62.3 points and 85th place to a Strong tier score of 77.2 in 34th position, benefiting from the showcase of the Paris Olympics and their success in nurturing strong Irish athletic talent.

About the Ireland Reputation Index

The Ireland Reputation Index 2025 study, powered by RepTrak, surveyed a representative sample of over 5,000 informed members of the public aged 18+ throughout the Republic of Ireland between 3rd January and 17th March 2025, measuring their perceptions of 100 of the largest, most familiar, and most important organisations in Ireland, across sixteen sectors. Companies are ranked on a Reputation score from 0-100 and are grouped as Excellent (80+), Strong (70-79), Average (60-69), Weak (40-59) or Poor (Below 40). The public only rate organisations that they are either somewhat or very familiar with.

This is the 16th year of the study, using the same RepTrak methodology each year.

In this study, they rank organisations by their Reputation score, which is the basis of the ranking and measures the strength of the emotional bond between an organisation and the public, based on the results of four statements that test the level of esteem, admiration, trust, and good feeling.

The Ireland Reputation Index carries out a reputation driver analysis to understand what components of reputation are driving reputation and what the public expects from the country’s leading organisations. The most important drivers, in priority order are Conduct, Products & services, Citizenship, Leadership, Workplace, Innovation and Performance.