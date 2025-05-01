The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) is inviting expressions of interest for the appointment of an Independent Non-Executive Director (INED) to join its Board.

As the recognised body responsible for leading Team Ireland at the Olympic Games and promoting the Olympic values throughout the country, the OFI plays a vital role in shaping high-performance sport in Ireland. We are committed to integrity, excellence, and inclusion in all that we do — and we are seeking a new Board member who shares our vision.

This appointment is being managed on behalf of the OFI by Odgers Berndtson, a leading executive search firm with a strong track record in governance and leadership appointments.

THE ROLE

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) is the Irish National Olympic Committee responsible for promoting Olympic sports on the island.

The Independent non-Executive Director position will provide the successful candidate with the opportunity to contribute to a focused, diverse and passionate Board with a clear vision for the current Olympic Cycle.

Besides strong leadership ability and vision, candidates will share the passion of the Board for the development of Olympic sports in Ireland, and will demonstrate expertise and experience in at least one of following areas:

Extensive experience in managing and overseeing philanthropic initiatives.

Proven track record of business leadership.

Public Affairs experience with strong contacts at National Government and Government Department level.

The responsibilities of the OFI Board include:

Setting the strategic direction of the Federation and reviewing progress.

Overseeing the development and promotion of High-Performance sport.

Agreeing business plans and major plans of action.

Monitoring organisational and financial performance.

Agreeing and overseeing annual budgets.

Ensuring effective risk management and internal control processes are in place.

Ensuring legal, regulatory and governance obligations are adhered to.

Candidates for this role will be sourced through both an advertised and an executive search process. The OFI is an equal opportunities employer.

DISCOVER MORE ABOUT THE ROLE AND HOW TO APPLY AT THIS LINK