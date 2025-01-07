Ticket Draw Open For Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Ticket sales for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will begin in February 2025. The deadline to participate in the draw for the first phase of ticket sales is January 15th. Sign up now to access to the best seats for your favorite sports!
How does it work?
1. Register to be part of the draw
This will determine the timeframe for accessing the ticket sales. You can register by clicking here.
2. Wait for your turn to make a purchase
Just wait for an email confirmation to access the ticket sales.
3. Not sure if you want to buy tickets yet?
That’s no problem, signing up to the draw doesn’t mean you commit to making any purchase. But, if you are not signed up then you will miss your chance to buy tickets for Milano Cortina 2026!