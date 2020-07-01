WATCH: Tokyo 2020 - the Gold Medal Moments of Ireland

Who doesn't love the sound of the National Anthem? In the history of Team Ireland at the Olympic Games, Ireland's National Anthem was played a total of seven times in almost 100 years. In Tokyo 2020 Amhrán na bhFiann got two more airings, bringing tears of joy to athletes and supporters of Team Ireland right around the world. Watch the golden moments below, courtesy of the Olympic Channel.

The medal haul from Tokyo was on paper four, two gold and two bronze, with eight medals coming home in the pockets of Irish athletes.

Gold

Rowing - Men's Lightweight Double - Fintan McCarthy, Paul O'Donovan

Boxing - Women's Lightweight - Kellie Harrington

Bronze

Rowing - Women's Four - Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, Emily Hegarty

Boxing - Men's Welterweight - Aidan Walsh