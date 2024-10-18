Top Five Finish for Gillespie at Track World Championships

Co. Wicklow’s Lara Gillespie got Ireland off to a strong start at the 2024 Tissot UCI Track World Championships in Ballerup, Denmark. The five-day championships got underway yesterday and Gillespie was the first of the Irish team to compete, racing in the Elimination Race this evening, Thursday, 17th of October.

Gillespie faced strong competition with reigning World Champion Lotte Kopecky for Belgium and Jennifer Valente for the USA who claimed bronze at last year’s championship among the 22 starters.

Gillespie, who made her Olympic debut this summer in Paris as part of the first ever Irish women’s cycling team to qualify for the Team Pursuit at the Olympics, is quickly becoming a household name. The 23-year-old is a two-time European Champion on the track at Under 23 level.

A brilliant opening half to her season road racing this year saw her move from the UAE Development Team to racing at World Tour level with UAE Team ADQ where she continues to go from strength to strength.

The Elimination Race is an event in its own right for World Championships but is not included in the programme for the Olympics. The premise of the race is simple with the last rider to cross on the line on every other lap being eliminated.

Strong riding throughout saw Gillespie make it into the final five with some of the worlds best. The 2021 World Champion, Letizia Paternoster, finished fourth for Italy. For the fourth consecutive year, Valente claimed bronze.

In the battle for gold and a rainbow jersey, New Zealand’s Ally Wollaston powered home to beat the two-time World Champion Kopecky.

Speaking afterwards Gillespie said:

“It was my first Elimination Race in a major championships or standalone event, so happy with that result but mixed emotions because it’s really close to the podium. I think with just a few slight changes I was really close to that.

“I felt good in the race, although I did feel the gear was a bit big, so I was not so much in the same flow that I’ve been feeling in the past few weeks. Overall, I’m feeling strong for the coming races.”

Having most recently raced a stage road race and returned to the track, Gillespie is feeling ready for the days ahead.

“I’m already switched in straight away for tomorrow. I’m really excited to give everything I have. I think my shape over the past couple of weeks and my races have been good so hopefully that will keep going.”

Gillespie will compete in the Omnium tomorrow, an exciting event that consists of four separate races. This is an event for Gillespie has excelled in at previous championships including finishing fourth at the 2024 UEC European Track Championships in January of this year.

In preparation for these championships Gillespie raced at the 3 Jours d’Aigle in Switzerland last month where she won the Omnium.

Racing will continue for the weekend. On Saturday, Lucy Bénézet Minns will make her senior debut racing in the Individual Pursuit and Gillespie will be joined by fellow Olympian Mia Griffin to race in the Madison.

Gillespie will race again on Sunday. She competes in the Points Race, another race she’s demonstrated great form in in recent months.