TOP PERFORMANCES ON DAY THREE OF THE EUROPEAN YOUTH OLYMPIC FESTIVAL

On a quieter day of competition for Team Ireland at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Skopje, athletes continued to deliver top-class performances, with highlights including Galwegians Matthew Newell and Conor Penney finishing fourth and sixth respectively in the finals of the Race Walk and High Jump.

Belfast’s Caleb McGreevy stormed through a stacked field to finish eighth overall in the Boys’ Mountain Bike and Peadar Sheridan secured a spot in the Round of 32 in Table Tennis following a second victory over Serbia this afternoon.

Gymnastics action continued with the Women’s All Around qualifying rounds, and both Joe Burke and Molly Daly progressed to the semi-finals in the 200m.

Full round-up below

The EYOF, which takes place in Skopje, North Macedonia, runs from 20 to 26 July 2025. Live coverage of the Games, including the Opening Ceremony, is available at https://eoctv.org/.

ATHLETICS

Claregalway race walker Matthew Newell was the first athlete in action today at the Todor Proeski National Arena, where he finished fourth in the Boys’ 5k Race Walk with a time of 21:04.19. Disappointed to just miss out on a medal, the ambitious 17-year-old described a tough, hard race,

“I’m really disappointed. I would’ve loved a medal, but I knew it was going to be a battle, and it really was. I knew it was tough. I knew it was going to be really, really tough, but it was just that times ten. From the gun, it was just the Italian that went, and that was to be expected. And the Spanish went with him. In hindsight, I was sorry I didn’t try and hang on with them for longer. Instead of thinking I’d be able to kick at the end in that heat.

“I found myself in a trio with the Ukrainian and the Greek athlete, and it was the three of us for a while, and then both broke away from me, and then I saw in front of me, the Greek athlete went into the penalty box and that just gave me one last little booth that a medal wasn’t completely gone. I wasn’t able to just get back to the Ukrainian, but I got close.”

Conor Penney finished sixth in the High Jump final, clearing an impressive 2.04 metres in a high-calibre field. The event was won by Greece’s Charalampos Alivizatos, who produced a superb winning jump of 2.15 metres. Reflecting on his performance, the Oranmore athlete was satisfied with his result, noting the progress he made as the competition unfolded.

“Today I was definitely more focused. I was more mentally in line with where I need to be. After the qualifying round, I was talking to my coaches and we went through a plan, just focus on yourself, focus on the performance, don’t care about anything else or anyone, and just enjoy it and have fun. And I absolutely did have fun out there today.”

Having battled an ankle injury during this season, Penney’s on his journey to returning to his top form, and a medal at this event would have required a personal best. The 16-year-old reflected on his positive trajectory saying,

“That ankle issue was not ideal and it took me out for a bit longer than I would’ve preferred, but since the last few weeks in training and competition, we were just really going for it. And I think coming into this competition, I had a very good run. I was close to the 2.10 a couple of times, and I was really happy with my jumps. So coming in here, I wasn’t even thinking about my ankle. I knew I felt good, my body was good, it was ready for the day. So I took confidence from that.”

An in-form Joe Burke eased into the semi-finals of the 200m, finishing second in his heat with a time of 21.65. From Templemore in Tipperary, the 17-year-old sprinter described a well executed race,

“I got out of blocks hard around my first a hundred, hard, probably not as hard as I’d intended on, but come off the bend and kind of was there second place and just sat in. I was top three to qualify, so just sat there, cruised up and got the job done.

“I was grand the last couple of days. This morning. I was very nervous. Which would be a bit unusual to not to be that nervous, but look, nerves are a good thing. If you don’t have nerves, there’s something wrong with this.

“Ben and Erin, winning two bronzes, gives the whole team a big boost and shows everyone that if they can do it, I can do it or somebody else can do it. So it’ll bring on the whole team.”

Molly Daly also progresses to the semi-finals, finishing third in her heat of the Girls’ 200m with a time of 24.23. From Kilkenny and daughter of Olympian Robert Daly, the 17-year-old described her race, and is looking forward to setting her focus on the semis,

“I thought I had a good start, and then I came off the bend, I saw two girls ahead of me. I tried to catch them, but I was just really tight and didn’t. In the last 50 meters I think I kind of tied up, so I’m going to try not do that in semi, I’d love to make the top 8.”

(Interviews with all team members available

Cycling

Competing in his favoured discipline, the mountain bike, a brilliant performance from Caleb McGreevy saw him finish in 8th place overall with a time of 1:02.28, just two minutes off a medal.

The testing course saw riders compete over five laps of a 3.34km course. The VC Glendale Academy rider was starting in the second last row and rode a tactical race in which he reeled in the field, finishing impressively in 8th place, in a race won by Lars Peers of Belgium.

Speaking after the race, the sixteen-year-old was happy with his performance saying,

“I’m happy with that. I was in the second last row starting so it was a messy start. I got caught behind traffic, but I knew I would get into the rhythm. Every lap I just counted off riders.

“It was a very hard course, the first few minutes were all uphill, and there was a single track that was tight and twisty. I had to bide my time to pass, so it was really a case of playing a game to get past people. It was very slippy out there, because it was so dusty.”

This was an event that the Armagh rider was targeting, and he got a lift from the crowd, with plenty of Irish support.

“I just was trying to not get overwhelmed and to stay focused. I didn’t think too hard about getting a result but was just looking at the athletes in front and focused on passing them. There was so much noise out there with all the support, but I could hear that I was in the top ten and that gave me extra motivation. With the Time Trial and the Road Race other factors are at play, but with mountain biking it’s all about whoever is the strongest, so it’s easier to focus on what I have to do.”

Yesterday heat was a big factor for the riders, with temperatures hitting 40 degrees. This morning’s session was a little less intense. Next McGreevy switches his focus to the Road Race which takes place tomorrow at a slightly earlier time than previously scheduled, due to the heat. All cyclists will be in action, with the girls competing at 08:00 Irish time and the boys at 10:00 Irish time.

Gymnastics

Estella Volkoff and Roisin Hickey were in action today in the Girls’ All Around. Following the four apparatus events, Dublin gymnast Hickey finished with a total of 45.700 points, while Carlingford based Volkoff finished with a total of 45.300. Their final standings will be confirmed following the completion of Division 4.

Hickey delivered a solid all-around performance, scoring 10.4 on the Uneven Bars, 11.8 on Beam, 11.6 on Floor, and 11.9 on Vault. Reflecting on her competition, the Excel Gymnast spoke with pride about achieving her goal of competing at the EYOF , an event that has served as a valuable springboard for many of Ireland’s top gymnasts, including Olympic Champion Rhys McClenaghan.

“I was very proud to put on the Irish leotard. I was a bit nervous before the competition, but mainly excited. From this competition, I’ve learnt to always trust and believe in myself, I have put the hard work in!”

14-year-old Volkoff, who competes for DP Gymnastics Club was pleased with her performance, where she scored 10.45 in the uneven bars, 12.1 on the beam, 11.2 in the floor routine and 11.55 in the vault. Pleased with her overall performance, she said,

“I feel like my vault and my bars were very clean. I’m very happy with my floor because I put in a double tap for the first time in an international competition. I’m also very pleased with my beam.”

“I was happiest with the beam. I really love the beam even though this routine wasn’t the best.”

Swimming

Julia Dziedzic was the sole swimmer in action today, competing in the Girls’ 200m Freestyle Heats, where she missed out on the next round, finishing 6th in her heat with a time of 2:13.3.

Table Tennis

Peadar Sheridan booked his place in the Round of 32 with a superb 3-1 victory over Serbia’s David Capanda, following a hard-fought match in the Preliminary Rounds. Earlier in the day, he faced a tough challenge against Romania’s top seed, Robert Istrate, suffering a 0-3 defeat.

At just 14 years old, Sheridan is the highest-ranked player in his age group in Ireland. A regular competitor at senior level, he has relished the opportunity to test himself against some of Europe’s best this week.

Speaking after his match against Serbia, the player from Ormeau Table Tennis Club said,

“In the first match this morning, I played Europe’s number one, from Romania. So I felt like that was kind of a warmup for my next one. I knew this match would be effectively my final of the group. So yes, I am just after beating the Serbian 3-1. So I’m very pleased with the victory.”

The Serbian player is left-handed which added a different element to the game, and required adaptation from the Belfast player,

“I’m so used to playing right-handers at home, so it’s always different if you come to an international event and you play a lefty. Their style, especially the Serbians, they always do creative things. It’s tricky, but you just have to adapt on the day.

“I felt like I just got flying out of the blocks, I think that was my main intention and the main goal because he crumbled. So after the first set I felt very, very confident. In the second set he started to play more. I knew that after winning the first one, his coach would talk to him, so I felt like I just needed to keep the ball on the table more, allow him to make the mistakes more than me. So that felt, that helped a lot.”

Sheridan’s next match takes place tomorrow, with the draw taking place later on this evening.

RESULTS – WEDNESDAY 23 JULY:

Athletics, Boys’ 5km Race Walk Final, Matthew Newell 4th with a time of 21:04.19.

Athletics, Girls’ 200m Heat, Molly Daly qualifies for semi-finals (3rd in heat with 24.23)

Athletics, Boys’ 200m Heat, Joe Burke qualifies for semi-finals (2nd in heat with 21.65)

Athletics, Boys’ High Jump, Conor Penney 6th in Final with 2.04

Cycling, Boys’ Mountain Bike Race, Caleb McGreevy 8th in 1:02.28

Gymnastics, Girls’ All Around, 10th Team, Estelle Volkoff, Roisin Hickey (final standings to be confirmed following the completion of Division 4).

Swimming, Girls’ 200m Freestyle Heat, Julia Dziedzic does not qualify for final (6th in heat with 2:13.3)

Table Tennis, Boys Singles, Peadar Sheridan (IRL) Beaten By Robert Istrate (ROU) 0-3 (11:5, 11:5, 11:8)

Table Tennis, Boys Singles, Peadar Sheridan (IRL) Beat David Capanda (SRB) 3-1 (11:8, 12:10, 6:11, 11:8).

SCHEDULE DAY 4 – THURSDAY 24 JULY (NOTE TIMES COULD CHANGE DUE TO HEAT):

(All times are Irish times – North Macedonia is one hour ahead)

08:25 Basketball, Girls’ 3×3 Pool Round, Ireland V Latvia

08:30 Swimming, Girls’ 200 IM Heats, Julia Dziedzic

08:30 Swimming, Girls’ 100m Breaststroke Heats, Anna Joyce

08:00 Cycling, Girls Road Race, Emer Heverin, Aoife Craig, Katie Turner

09:30 Badminton, Mixed Doubles, Shochan/Marks (IRL) V Bajars/Gaure (LAT)

09:50 Athletics, Boys’ 200m Semis, Joe Burke

10:05 Athletics, Girls’ 200m Semis, Molly Daly

10:00 Cycling, Boys’ Road Race, Tom Lane, Caleb McGreevy, Rían McCrystal

17:00 Swimming, Girls 200 IM Semis, Julia Dziedzic

17:00 Swimming, Girls 100m Breaststroke Semis, Anna Joyce

TBC Table Tennis, Boys Singles Round of 32, Peadar Sheridan (IRL) V