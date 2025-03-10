Top Results from the Weekend

9 March 2025; Sarah Healy of Ireland celebrates winning gold in the women’s 3000m final on day four of the European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 at the Omnisport Apeldoorn in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

A Golden Weekend for Team Ireland!

A massive congratulations to our athletes on their incredible performances over the weekend!

  • Sarah Healy storms to Gold in the 3000m at the European Indoor Championships
  • Mark English secures Bronze in the 800m at the European Indoor Championships
  • Kate O’Connor claims Bronze in the Pentathlon at the European Indoor Championships
  • Nhat Nguyen takes Bronze at the Orleans Masters
  • Ellen Walshe smashes the Irish Butterfly Record
  • Thomas Maloney Westgård finishes 13th in the 50km Cross Country at the World Championships
