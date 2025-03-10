Top Results from the Weekend

A Golden Weekend for Team Ireland!
A massive congratulations to our athletes on their incredible performances over the weekend!
- Sarah Healy storms to Gold in the 3000m at the European Indoor Championships
- Mark English secures Bronze in the 800m at the European Indoor Championships
- Kate O’Connor claims Bronze in the Pentathlon at the European Indoor Championships
- Nhat Nguyen takes Bronze at the Orleans Masters
- Ellen Walshe smashes the Irish Butterfly Record
- Thomas Maloney Westgård finishes 13th in the 50km Cross Country at the World Championships