Two Irish sailors so far qualify for Gold fleet at Palma’s Princesa Sofia

Following another windswept day on the Bay of Palma, two Irish single-handed sailors have qualified for the ILCA7 (formerly Laser) men’s event.

Rio 2016 Olympian and Carlow sailor Finn Lynch (National Yacht Club) had another consistent day to place 20th overall out 163 boats so easily makes the 55 boat cut for Gold fleet. His results are all top ten places in the qualification round so far.

"Finn did as we discussed and was really close to the leaders," commented Irish Sailing's Laser Coach Vasilij Zbogar after racing. "He was really quite smooth and good with no high-scoring results.

"Overall, it was an okay day. Ewan made a few small mistakes but I’m happy with his performance."

Howth YC’s Ewan McMahon counts three out of four races with top 14 places and also makes the Gold fleet in 38th place overall.

However, his younger brother Jamie McMahon narrowly missed out by placing 56th overall after a disappointing day that included a capsize in the choppy seas.

"There was a big differences between the two days so I’m a bit disappointed there, he needs to focus on executing," said Zbogar.

Meanwhile, the 49er skiff event started their qualification series today with two Irish crews in action.

Tokyo 2020 veterans Robert Dickson (Howth YC) and Seán Waddilove (Skerries Sailing Club) had a good day by placing second, ninth and sixth in the split racing.

High winds threatened to disrupt the course area where the women's 49erFX event was also scheduled so the men sailed ashore after two races then returned for their third race of the day in the late afternoon.

"The first race was close to survival (conditions) but after that it was proper racing even if a bit shifty and gusty," said Robert Dickson. "Right now, we're just focussing on qualifications and see what happens after that."

New pairing Séafra Guilfoyle and Johnny Durcan representing the Royal Cork YC scored a ninth and a tenth in the same flight as their Dublin teammates and lie 38th overall out of 71 entries.

"We did well in the first two races this morning though capsized in the second race but managed to recover to top 15 so we're pretty happy," said Johnny Durcan. "We're just taking the second day (of qualification on Wednesday) as another learning day and really enjoying it."

Racing continues on Wednesday for all fleets and the welcome prospect of milder conditions for the second half of the regatta that continues until Saturday when the medal race finals for all classes will be sailed.