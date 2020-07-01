Two Team Ireland Divers Confirmed for Tokyo 2020

Team Ireland has officially selected two divers who will compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer. For the first time in history, an Irish female diver will be competing at the Games, following the qualification of Tanya Watson in the Women’s 10m Platform. Ollie Dingley will be competing in his second Games, in the Men’s 3m Springboard event. Irish interest in the diving competition take place in the purpose built Tokyo Aquatics Centre from the 2 – 5 August 2021.
In diving the athletes must complete six dives in a preliminary round, with each dive being scored by seven judges based on the execution. Once all the scores are added together, the top two and bottom two are eliminated, with the remaining three scores added together and multiplied by the degree of difficulty rating of the dive, which gives the total.
“Firstly, I’d like to say thank you to everyone who made this possible. It’s a real privilege to represent Ireland at my second Olympic Games. I feel very lucky that we can get to go and compete at the Olympics after what has been a very uncertain time for everybody. This will be my third competition in over two years, and I really just can’t wait to get out there and compete and do my best.”
“We’re all thrilled to see this talented team of two selected to compete in diving at the Games, particularly as this is the very first time we’ve ever fielded more than one diver at an Olympics - as well as Tanya having the honour of being our first ever female Olympic diver. It’s great to see Oliver at his second Games too, particularly as a finalist in 2016, and we can look forward to some exciting days of competition in the Olympic weeks ahead.”
TEAM IRELAND DIVING TEAM:
Oliver (Ollie) Dingley – Men’s 3m Springboard
Tanya Watson – Women’s 10m Platform
Team Ireland now consists of 67 officially selected athletes, with over 100 athletes spots confirmed across nineteen sports SEE HERE. There are six final team announcements to come over the coming week, with the official closing date for registering athletes at 4pm on Monday 5 July 2021. The Olympic Games in Tokyo will run from the 23rd July to 8th August 2021.
More about the athletes:
Name: Tanya Watson
Age: 19
Club: National Centre Dublin/Southampton DC
Hometown: Southampton, UK
Main Event: Platform (10m)
Notable Achievements
2021 European Aquatics Championships Finalist
2021 Semi Finalist FINA Diving World Cup
2019 Irish Open Diving Champion - Platform
2019 World Championships
2019 FINA Grand Prixes
2018 World Junior Championships: Finalist
2018 European Championships: Finalist
2018 European Juniors: Finalist
2018 Youth Olympic Games: Finalist
Name: Oliver Dingley
Age: 28
Club: National Centre Dublin / Shamrock Diving Club
Coach: Damian Ball – Swim Ireland National Diving Coach
Hometown: Harrogate, UK
Main Event: 3M Springboard
Notable Achievements
Irish Record Holder: 1M and 3M Springboard
2021 FINA Diving World Cup: Semi-Finalist
2019 World Championships: Semi-Finalist
2019 FINA Diving Grand Prix Bronze Medal (3M Mixed Synchro)
