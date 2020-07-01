Unanimous Vote for 40% Gender balance

Motion for Minimum Gender Balance of 40% Passed Unanimously Olympic Federation of Ireland AGM

The Olympic Federation of Ireland welcomed the unanimous decision to pass the motion for a minimum gender balance of 40% on its Executive Committee (its Board of Directors) at today’s AGM. The meeting was strongly supported, with Minister of State for Sport, Jack Chambers, and Sport Ireland CEO, John Treacy, addressing the member federations. The annual report for 2020 was also launched and can be viewed HERE.

OFI President Sarah Keane and Honorary General Secretary Sarah O’Shea welcomed over one hundred delegates to the meeting, where an announcement was also made that the OFI will set up a partnership memorandum on certain common areas of strategic interest with Paralympics Ireland.

The 40% minimum gender balance, which will now be enshrined in the OFI constitution, will ensure that no gender can be represented less than 40% on the board. After the event Olympic Federation of Ireland CEO, Peter Sherrard commented,

“It was an important day to have this milestone approved at our AGM by our 39 member sports who unanimously approved the changes. It means that from 2020 and the new elections we will have a minimum 40% gender balance on the board. Gender diversity is extremely important and has been shown to enhance good decision making. Ultimately we all benefit.”

Today also saw the soft launch for a new OFI website which will be developed further in the coming months and can be viewed at www.olympics.ie