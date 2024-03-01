Upcoming Athletics Events

By /
Event Location Date Athletes How to follow
World Indoor Championships Glasgow, Scotland 01.03.2024-03.03.2024 Sarah Lavin (60m Hurdles), Sarah Healy (1500m), Israel Olatunde (60m), Sharlene Mawdsley (400m), Women’s 4x400m Relay Virgin Media TV, Releases from AI after every session, video interviews on social
European Throwing Cup Leira, Portugal 09.03.2024-10.03.2024 Likely to feature Eric Favors (Shot Put) – Team TBC European Athletics, AI releases and social
World Cross Country Championships Belgrade, Serbia 31.03.2024 TBC Virgin Media TV, AI releases and social
Diamond League Xiamen, China 20.04.2024 TBC Virgin Media TV, AI releases and social
World Race Walking Team Championships Antalya, Turkey 21.04.2024 TBC – Likely to feature Kate Veale and Brendan Boyce in the Mixed Marathon Race Walk – Olympic qualifier event World Athletics, AI releases and social
Diamond League Shanghai, China 27.04.2024 TBC Virgin Media TV, AI releases and social
World Relay Championships Nassau, Bahamas 04.05.2024-05.05.2024 TBC – Key Olympic qualifier event World Athletics, AI releases and social
Scroll to Top