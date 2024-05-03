Volleyball Set for Biggest and Best Cup Finals Weekend!

The annual Volleyball Ireland Cup Finals weekend takes place over the Bank Holiday with 14 matches and an event taken to the next level.

Unbeaten Premier Division champions Santry Calypso take on a hard hitting UCD in the showpiece Women’s final (Saturday 2.45pm), whilst 2nd and 3rd placed Aer Lingus and Dalkey Devils battle for Men’s glory (Sun 5.15pm).

Santry hitter Claudia Honorio is excited for finals weekend, “There’s a great atmosphere in our community of Volleyball. We expect to be nervous, Volleyball is a nerve-wracking game, we will keep everyone on the edge of their seats for sure.”

Whilst head coach Julio Rico encouraged everyone to attend the Cup finals weekend adding, “Volleyball is always a great atmosphere. A brilliant event. Bring kids, bring your friends, enjoy the atmosphere, have fun!”

Across the river newly promoted Dalkey Devils have been preparing hard with captain Guilherme Gilman looking forward to the opportunity, “This is our first Cup final. We got promoted last year and finished 3rd place in the Premier Division. It’s been an insane, crazy year. Expect an amazing match, expect amazing energy and expect a Dalkey team that will give their all.”

Volleyball Ireland Chief Executive explains some of the new developments ahead of this year’s final, “We’re really elevating our showpiece events, this year will feature a brand new Volleyball floor which enhances the experience for players and spectators, we’ll have fun games between sets for everyone to enjoy, with some nice giveaways. If you’ve never been to a Volleyball match before, or you want to check out something new, this is your chance. I promise you, you won’t be disappointed by the show this weekend.”

Tickets are great value at €10 a day for adults and €5 for kids.

Check out the full schedule and link for tickets here; https://embed.futureticketing.ie/c/volleyball-ireland/