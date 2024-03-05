Weekend Recap | Rugby, Athletics, Show Jumping

The Underwriting Exchange Irish Show Jumping team won a fifth CSIO4* Wellington International Nations Cup after an utterly dominant performance at the Florida venue overnight.

Michael Blake’s team of Darragh Kenny on Eddy Blue, David O’Brien on El Balou Old, Shane Sweetnam on RR Combella and Cian O’Connor on Fancy De Kergane finished on a total of 10 faults to win with plenty in hand.

Clear first rounds from Kenny, O’Brien on his Nations Cup debut, and O’Connor meant that Ireland led at the halfway point on a zero score.

A second round pole down for Kenny and Sweetnam, added to just two time faults for O’Brien, saw Ireland win without O’Connor needing to jump for a second time, such was their dominance.

Canada finished in the runner-up position on 20 faults and hosts USA completed the podium with a final score of 24.

Horse Sport Ireland Show Jumping High Performance Director Michael Blake said: “I’m delighted with the boys – that was a fantastic performance.

“We really set ourselves up early on with clear rounds from Darragh and David – we weren’t for catching from then on.