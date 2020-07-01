Airbnb Launches Athlete Travel Grant Program - Sponsor Spotlight

Worldwide Olympic sponsor Airbnb this week announced a program to provide economic support for elite athletes, Olympians and Olympic hopefuls, and Paralympians and Paralympic hopefuls.

The Airbnb Athlete Travel Grant, supported by the IOC, will offer $2,000 in Airbnb promotional credit for use in training, qualification, and other travel accommodations to up to 500 athletes each year for the next eight years. The program totals $8 million in direct support over the life of the partnership.



Applications for the 2021 Airbnb Athlete Travel Grant are now open to all elite athletes, Olympians, Paralympians and hopefuls on www.airbnb.com/athletetravelgrant. Applications will close on May 14, 2021 at 11:59pm PDT.



Airbnb and the IOC last year launched the Olympian and Paralympian Experiences category, one of the largest long term athlete support programs the IOC has with a TOP Partner, in an effort to provide direct earning opportunities through hosting to athletes worldwide.



“We are very proud that together with Airbnb, we have developed the Olympian and Paralympian Experiences programme and now the new Travel Grant,” said Kirsty Coventry, chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission.



“Through these two initiatives, athletes have the opportunity to create their own revenue streams and directly benefit from Airbnb’s partnership with the Olympic Movement.”



Airbnb’s partnership with the IOC and the IPC spans nine years and encompasses five Olympic and Paralympic Games. To date, Airbnb and the IOC have allocated $40 million of the overall sponsorship to direct support for athletes.