Allianz Ireland renew partnership with the Olympic Federation of Ireland until 2028

Allianz Ireland have today announced the renewal of its partnership with the Olympic Federation of Ireland, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Irish athletes on their journey to Paris 2024 and beyond. As an Official Partner of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, the renewed agreement will see Allianz continue its support through to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Allianz Ireland originally partnered with the Olympic Federation of Ireland in 2021, marking the start of a successful journey together. This renewal reflects Allianz’s global commitment to the Olympic Movement. Allianz is proud to be the Official Worldwide Insurance Partner of both the Olympics and Paralympics since 2021 and will continue its partnership until 2028, building on a longstanding collaboration with the Paralympic Movement since 2006.

Allianz Ireland will continue to work closely with the Olympic Federation of Ireland, providing support and resources to help Irish athletes write their own future, as Allianz underwrites it.

CEO of Allianz Ireland, Phillip Gronemeyer commented: “We are thrilled to announce the renewal of our partnership with the Olympic Federation of Ireland ahead of what will be an exciting period for Irish sport. Our partnership with Team Ireland embodies our commitment to Irish athletes, providing them with the support they need to write their own stories of success on the world stage as they strive for Olympic glory.”

CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Peter Sherrard added: “We are delighted to extend this partnership with Allianz Ireland for a further four years and it is a testament to the shared values and vision that we both hold for Irish sport, that this partnership will continue to thrive. Allianz’s belief in our athletes and commitment to the Olympic Movement at both a global and local level is truly invaluable. This continued support will be crucial as we continue to work together to build towards a brighter future for Irish Olympians.”

Allianz ambassador Rhasidat Adeleke continued: “It’s great that Allianz has renewed with Team Ireland again for the next Olympic cycle, I’m especially thrilled as an Allianz ambassador. We know that sponsors are the backbone of the sport, and their support ensures that we can go to major Games with the comfort of knowing that we are competing on a level playing field, and can produce our best performance”.

Allianz would like to extend their best wishes to Team Ireland as they compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris over the coming months.